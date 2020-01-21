Families will have answers by mid April about whether Spruce Primary School will be closed and what schools their children will attend.
About 175 people packed the Pine School gymnasium and cafeteria area Thursday for a forum on the Community Task Force’s recommendation to close Spruce Primary School and redistrict the five remaining elementary schools. Superintendent Mike Zalar made a presentation on district facilities. Zalar and district staff discussed the recommendation as well as transportation and questions related to where students might attend school in coming years.
The Task Force has recommended that Birch and Forest primary schools house kindergarten through second grade; Pine and Maple intermediate schools have grades three through five; and Chestnut Intermediate School become a primary school for pre-kindergarten through second grade.
"This is not an easy conversation to have with parents and the community,” Zalar said. “Nobody likes having their neighborhood school closed and the ripple effects will impact the entire district. However, I am confident that if the decision is made to close Spruce and reconfigure the district's elementary schools, we will be able to work through the process and make the transition as smooth as possible."
The North Olmsted school board is scheduled to consider the recommendation at 7 tonight at district headquarters on Butternut Ridge Road.
If the redistricting is approved, Zalar said he wants to let people know by spring break in mid-April how it will affect where students attend school next year.
“It’s not something we want to wait until August for; we want to let people know what is going on,” Zalar said after the meeting.
Several parents expressed concern about travel time on buses.
“They’re already on the bus a long time,” Ryan Ouellette said. “We don’t want children having to increase their time riding.”
Transportation Director David Leigh said the district is still devising routes and will work to minimize travel time. Officials try to keep buses off Lorain Road and other heavily traveled roads.
Several parents asked about waivers, which would let children attend a different school than the one designated by redistricting. Others said they would drive their children to school to reduce their time on the bus.
“People would like the chance to look at this and see where it puts their children,” Beth DeJesus said.
Several parents noted that their children will have attended several schools and said they would like to get stability for them.
Zalar said some waivers probably will be granted, but the district can’t change the decision for everyone affected.
The recommendation to close Spruce was made after the task force met throughout the past year. Spruce is the district’s smallest elementary school and closing it would help the district better use space, reduce class sizes, balance out grade levels and provide more equitable educational services, Zalar said.
Other parents wanted to make sure there are small class sizes, which Zalar said the proposed changes should accomplish.
With enrollment dropping from 8,000 to 4,000 students over the past 50 years, the district began looking at its options last year because it can’t keep the same number of schools open. Closing Spruce would save the district about $400,000 annually in utility and staff costs because a building principal and secretary and custodial and maintenance support would not be needed, Zalar said. Those savings would not be seen immediately because the district would need to buy additional buses, Zalar said
Some teachers would be reassigned to another school depending upon their certification, subject matter and grade-level expertise, he said.
One parent asked if it would be better to build two new elementary schools.
Zalar said that would be the best long-term plan. However, he noted that even if voters approve a levy to build two new schools, it would take at least two years to build them. Closing Spruce would show that the district is taking steps to deal with economic issues, Zalar said.
"The district has experienced a great deal of change in the last few years,” Zalar said afterward. “...This is the next step in the transformation of the district.”
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
