Paramedics are often first in line to administer care in an emergency, and North Olmsted continues to feature some of the best around.
The American Heart Association recently named the city’s fire department a 2020 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold-plus award winner, an annual recognition given to first-responder organizations across the country that provide excellent pre-hospital care during cardiac emergencies.
It is the second straight year the department has received Gold-plus distinction.
“It’s just a really good way to recognize the members for their hard work and training in providing pre-hospital care for the patients we serve,” Fire Chief Edward Schepp said.
The heart association started the award program in 2014. Last year, 274 Gold-plus honors were handed out nationwide, including 31 in Ohio. The North Olmsted department consists of 42 employees based at two stations on Lorain Road.
The process of becoming a top-notch paramedic isn’t easy. EMS education remains ongoing throughout the year so his crew can stay up to date on best practices, Schepp said.
“We go through continuing education weekly on paramedic curriculums and practices,” he said. “The hours, over the course of the year, it’s hundreds of hours per member.”
Schepp said being a good paramedic starts with compassion.
“They have to have a willingness to serve their fellow citizens and respond at any time, day or night, and understand that the person they’re going to, that may be their emergency, and not to judge what they’re up against,” he said.
In its 2019 annual report, the department reported responding to 4,483 requests for service, with 3,754 of those being EMS-related. The emergency medical calls to Station 1 and Station 2 included a wide array of emergencies, from heart attacks and strokes to vehicle accidents and allergic reactions.
“They’re dedicated workers,” Mayor Kevin Kennedy said. “They do a great job and focus on resident safety, and I applaud their effort and the hard work they do for our residents.”
