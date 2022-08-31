Shoppers driving through Great Northern Plaza have likely noticed some changes: Bed Bath & Beyond is gone and an ambitious construction project is underway… something, well, fresh.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
Shoppers driving through Great Northern Plaza have likely noticed some changes: Bed Bath & Beyond is gone and an ambitious construction project is underway… something, well, fresh.
The city has received indication from Bridge33 Capital, a commercial real estate investment firm that owns the site, that Amazon Fresh will be occupying the space, said Max Upton, director of economic and community development for North Olmsted. Upton was unable to comment on what other storefronts were in contention.
The 47,000-square-foot building at 25975 Great Northern Plaza will be approximately half the size of a Home Depot and about the size of an average Giant Eagle. The Marc’s in the same plaza is about 49,373 square feet.
The application listed the project’s price at $4 million, said Jan Scarl, secretary for the North Olmsted building department. This amount only includes the location’s shell, not the buildout.
Bridge33 Capital has submitted and received all necessary permits from the city, Upton said. The store is expected to open by the third or fourth quarter of next year.
Amazon Fresh is a cashierless chain of grocery stores that first opened in Los Angeles in 2020. Customers use a Dash Cart, which has a touch screen, barcode scanner, various sensors and cameras that track items set inside or removed. Carts also have a scale to weigh produce. Customers can pay using cash, conventional credit cards or by linking to their Amazon account.
As of July, Amazon Fresh had 38 stores in eight states and Washington, D.C. Amazon Fresh is separate from Whole Foods, Amazon’s other grocery store, and has separate inventories.
“This is one of the first — if not the first — Amazon Fresh locations in Northeast Ohio,” Upton said. He went on to explain that the store is a new concept with respect to how the “grocery store of the future” will be laid out.
“I don’t want to minimize it. We’re really excited because I think it just goes to show you how our retail market is still very, very strong,” Upton said. “While retail on its face is changing, the users that represent the disruption in the retail market are still choosing to locate to North Olmsted because we have such a strong retail economy.”
Laura Hayes, a public relations representative for Amazon, said, “We don’t comment on our future store roadmap.” She also declined to comment on the location.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.