North Olmsted’s Homecoming festival returns this year in full-force-fun. The event, running Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park, includes a parade, rides, a car show, games, music, a 5K run/walk, and fireworks at dusk on the final day.
Sponsored by the North Olmsted Community Council, the event is 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25; 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 26; noon-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27; and 12 noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, with fireworks at dusk behind the Great Northern Shopping Center. North Olmsted Community Park is at 28114 Lorain Road.
The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. Participants will assemble at North Olmsted High School, 27301 Butternut Ridge Road. From there, they will travel north on Dover Center Road, turn west on Lorain, north on Eastpark Drive, and conclude at the park.
Adding the fireworks to Homecoming “is an opportunity to start some new traditions,” said Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones.
The popular event started just after the end of World War II.
“As servicemen were returning home from World War II, North Olmsted residents and officials decided they wanted to provide a suitable welcome for their local heroes,” said NOCC member Jeff Peepers. “The result was the first North Olmsted Homecoming, a community-wide event that has taken place the last weekend of August for the past 76 years.”
The 31-year resident of North Olmsted is in charge of setting up applications for those hosting a Midway booth or marching in the parade. He also establishes rules and instructions for events. He coordinates with the city and state ride inspectors while applying for and filling out all permits required to host Homecoming. He is responsible for booking all the entertainment, pony rides, and ride shows.
This year, attendees can enjoy rides put on by Bortner Shows, a Midway company. Previously, rides were provided by Great Lakes Shows, which pulled out of the event after 20-plus years of participating.
Ride tickets are $1 each or 25 tickets for $20. On day one of the event, unlimited ride passes can be purchased for between $16 to $18. Friday through Sunday, unlimited ride passes can be purchased from $18 to $22.
According to Peepers, an unlimited ride pass will only be valid on the day it is purchased. Ticket prices are set by the rides company. NOCC traditionally gets a portion of the proceeds, which is used for “scholarships and improvements to the park, senior center and community cabin,” Peepers said. However, after assessing the new contract, Peepers does not expect the NOCC to receive “much if any” money from ticket sales.
Homecoming opens with a ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the park gazebo hosted by David Furin, NOCC president. The Midway rides, booths and VFW Beer Tent will also open at this time. From 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Adjustments Band will take over at the gazebo.
Concurrent with other opening events on Thursday, the Homecoming Car Show will take place on the Midway between 6 and 8 p.m. The entrance for this event will be off Westpark Drive. Participants will line up their vehicles from South to North. Also at 6 p.m., North Olmsted City Schools will hold a community reception in the Big Tent.
At 9 p.m., Superintendent David Brand & elected members of the Board of Education will welcome students and parents to join with faculty and staff. At 10 p.m., the Midway will close for the evening.
The next afternoon, at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Community Cabin. They will be collecting blood until 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Midway Booths, Rides, and VFW Beer Tent will open. At 6:15, Quilts of Honor will be presented by the North Olmsted VFW. Thirty minutes later, at 6:45, attendees can head to the gazebo to watch the presentation of the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
From 7-10 p.m., Eddie and the Edsel’s Band will provide musical entertainment at the gazebo. Also starting at 7 p.m., registration and packet pickup for Fat Head’s Brewery’s 5K Run/Walk event will take place at 24581 Lorain Road. At the same time, the city of North Olmsted will hold an event at the Big Tent until 9 p.m.
A pie-eating contest is being held at 7:30 p.m. on the Midway. Those interested in participating should register at the Community Council booth. At 10:30 p.m., the Midway will close for the night.
At 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27, Race Day registration and packet pickup for Fat Head's Brewery 5K Run/Walk is at 24581 Lorain Road. At noon, Midway rides, booths and the VFW Beer Tent will open. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., a Flower & Garden Show will take place at the Community Cabin.
From noon-3 p.m., Hip to That will provide music at the gazebo. At 3 p.m., children’s games will be available at the gazebo. Until 5 p.m., Taste of North Olmsted will be held at the Big Tent. Tickets are $10 at the door. Those who purchase a ticket will receive samples of food from each local restaurant participating in the event. Children under 5 will be admitted for free.
From 4:30-5 p.m., Izzy & Ade, a North Olmsted High School singing group, will perform. Between 6-8 p.m., a charity bingo event will take place at the Big Tent. This event will pay out 50-50. At 7 p.m, there will be another pie eating contest. Those interested in participating should register at the NOCC booth.
Between 7 and 10 p.m, The Diamond Project Band will perform at the gazebo. At 10:30 p.m., the Midway will close.
On Aug. 28, festivities will begin at noon when the Midway rides, booths, and VFW beer tent open. At 1 p.m., the Homecoming parade will kick off. Participants will assemble at North Olmsted High School at 27301 Butternut Ridge Road.
At 2:15 p.m., there will be a flag dedication at the gazebo. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a performance by North Olmsted High School’s cheerleaders, marching band, and eaglets in the same location. The Bay Village Community Band will also be performing at the gazebo starting at 2:30 and wrapping up by 5.
Those looking to gamble can head to the Community Cabin at 2:30 for a Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament. At 5 p.m., the festival will close, but attendees are welcome to engage with the rides until 8 p.m.
To conclude Homecoming, the city of North Olmsted and the NOCC will present fireworks at dusk behind the Great Northern Shopping Center.
Those interested in having a booth on the Midway or Marching in the parade can still register by going to the NOCC’s website and filling out an application form.
The fireworks will occur at dusk. When Homecoming closes, attendees are encouraged to start making their way over to the Great Northern Mall area. Here, there will be food trucks available for participants to enjoy as they set up their firework viewing area.
There will be parking at Great Northern Mall available for this event. Signs and volunteers will be present to help direct cars to proper parking spaces. According to Rick Haase, assistant to the mayor, street closures for this event will be minimal. “One of the chief [road closures for fireworks] will be Lorain Road in the area by the former Sears store and also I believe by JCPenny, but it’s minimal and only for the duration of the fireworks.”
The only other significant road closure is at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27 during the Fat Head's Brewery 5K Run/Walk. Jones was unsure of the exact streets that will be closed for this event. However, she was certain that the closures would be “not that lengthy, in time,” as they will only be instated for the duration of the race. Those looking for registration information should contact roadracing@hermescleveland.com.
“I think [Homecoming is] a great event that brings our community together,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to being able to have an event in the Big Tent that the city administration is going to be putting on.” During this time, residents will be able to talk to the administration about things that are happening in the city, enjoy some activities, and collect information about city happenings.
This event will happen from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Big Tent.
During this time, artist Jim Ptacek, who specializes in doing city artwork, will be available for residents to interact with. He has been commissioned by the city to complete artwork of North Olmsted, focusing on highly-recognizable city landmarks, such as the high school building and the water tower.
“We have a series of lithographs that we’re going to make available for sale. I believe they’re 10x13,” Haase said. “They’re individual pieces of art, and Jim will be on hand… to personally sign and number these pieces. So, if you decide you’re going to purchase one, it’s kind of buying a North Olmsted piece of art.” Haase said there will also be full-color notecard-sized renderings of the lithographs available for purchase.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
