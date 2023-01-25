The city will seek a $500,000 state grant that it will use to add a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Clague Road and Maple Ridge Road as a way to ease traffic congestion.
It was a solution city leaders previously considered and rejected in 2020, after being recommended by a traffic study.
City Council approved the proposal unanimously Thursday. The next step is for the mayor to apply to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the grant. A similar grant proposal failed to get council approval in 2020.
“This project will improve safety at the Maple Ridge Road intersection with Clague Road by adding a northbound left-turn lane and improving signal efficiency,” said Alejandro Chock, a traffic engineer who co-authored an ODOTreport recommending the turn lane. Chock, an engineer and a North Olmsted resident, has a background in highway safety and transportation planning. He works for Woolpert, an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm.
City officials have long called the Clague/Maple Ridge intersection the most dangerous one in North Olmsted. However, council in 2020 disagreed on how to fix the problem. Then-Mayor Kevin Kennedy wanted to apply for ODOT safety funds. Some members of City Council felt a better option was to widen Clague Road to three lanes, a project estimated at the time to cost $6 million.
The Clague Road Corridor Study recommended against widening the busy street. The study instead recommended adding a northbound left-turn lane on Clague Road at Maple Ridge Road, the route approved by the current council and mayor.
Cuyahoga County Director of Public Works Michael Dever conducted a peer review of the 2020 case study co-authored by Chock and found merit in providing the left-turn lane.
According to a recent report, 27 accidents have occurred at the intersection since 2020, resulting in four minor injuries and one serious injury. Some 15,000 vehicles travel Clague Road daily.
After his presentation, Chock asked the council to “place safety before politics.”
In other council action, Mark Madden, a North Olmsted police dispatcher, was appointed to the at-large position of city council previously held by Pat Kelly. Both Madden and Chock are part of a citizens group that recently called for a referendum on the decision to move emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch.
Two residents, Madden and Jeffrey Sturgeon, were nominated by city council. Council selected Madden by a 4-2 vote. Madden will serve out the remainder of Kelly's term, which ends Dec. 31.
Tom Dubowski was reappointed to another term on the Landmarks Committee, with his term ending Dec. 31, 2026.
