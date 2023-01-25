CLAGUE

The city will seek a $500,000 state grant that it will use to add a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Clague Road and Maple Ridge Road as a way to ease traffic congestion.

It was a solution city leaders previously considered and rejected in 2020, after being recommended by a traffic study.

