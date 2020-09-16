Safe, strong and aesthetically pleasing.
All were traits used to describe the city of North Olmsted by winners of a recent contest hosted by the Arts Commission called “Life is good in North Olmsted.”
The goal of the contest was to use any form of art to illustrate why the city is a great place to call home. Three winners were chosen on Sept. 2, each receiving oil or watercolors and oil pastels courtesy of Small Studio Productions, 24549 Lorain Road.
Five-year-old Brynn Barraro used drawings of colorful birds and flowers to show that not only are its neighborhoods beautiful, the city is a safe place to live. Nine-year-old Lyla Meyer used modeling clay to form an eagle, describing it as an awesome mascot that “represents how strong and bold all people of North Olmsted are.”Malikash Alkhdour, 9, painted a picture that showcased not just the eagle, but a school and the city’s water tower under blue skies with a bright sun overhead.
The contest was brought about to encourage young local artists to come up with unique ideas and express them, as well as make up for lost time. Events the group would normally hold during the year were scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said commission Vice Chair Keith Behrendt.
“We were looking at ways to promote the arts in North Olmsted,” Behrendt said. “I find it’s good to grow amateur artists in a variety of ways, and this contest focuses on kids in North Olmsted. It allows anybody who’s interested in some form of art to do something, and do it in a way that they really have to think about the subject.”
Contestants were originally broken up into age groups – 4-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-17 – with projects also separated by medium, including drawings, paintings, three-dimensional art, digital art and photography. A relatively low turnout led to three winners being chosen from two age groups.
Behrendt believes the litany of changes to the school year led to fewer projects being submitted, though he hopes to organize similar contests in the future.
“The school situation has been such an overwhelming issue with families that I think something like (this contest) kind of got lost in the wash,” he said. “I think it’s a good plan, but it’s also something we can re-address later in the year, too. We can take what we’ve learned here and try another time frame.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
