A steady stream of North Olmsted residents made their way to a pair of tables in front of the JoAnn Fabrics store last Saturday morning and checked out the selection.
Atop the folding tables sat nine bags, each containing a different design of reusable facemask being handed out for free by members of city council.
Back in August, the city passed legislation allocating up to $50,000 of federal CARES Act funding to be used toward purchasing masks to distribute to residents. And after careful planning and a four-day period of giveaways, more than 2,000 masks went out to North Olmsted citizens of all ages.
There were four adult mask designs to choose from, and five youth designs. Saturday’s volunteers included city council president Nicole Dailey Jones, Ward 2 councilman Chris Glassburn and Wad 4 councilwoman Mary Ellen Hemann, who initiated the ordinance.
“I think it’s been very exciting,” Hemann said. “I think the residents have been very appreciative, and I think that the program is a success, really. I’m excited that council got to do this.”
Mask giveaways started last Wednesday at Maple Intermediate School, then moved to Chestnut Intermediate School on Thursday and North Olmsted Middle School on Friday, all from 4-7 p.m. Last Saturday’s event in front of JoAnn Fabric lasted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In addition to the council members, about 25 volunteers had stepped in at various points to help at the schools as they ran a drive-thru format for the first three days. Citizens only needed to provide a proof of residency, anything from a driver’s license to a water bill, and then state how many members of their household needed a mask. Once verified, they could choose the type of mask they wanted. Hemann said the four-day stretch proceeded smoothly.
“We’ve had between two and four people on rotation throughout the entire shifts,” Hemann said. “We’ve had a couple girls from the VFW, the auxiliary that I belong to, and some PTA moms come out.”
Toward the end of August, Hemann worked with JoAnn Fabric to purchase 4,000 masks for about $8,000. The company produced the masks that were handed out, and also offered to store the remaining inventory for a time.
“Throughout the pandemic, JoAnn has been at the forefront of creative communities working to create masks and other PPE to fight COVID-19,” Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer at JoAnn, said in a statement. “We are proud to be a local business partnering with the city and schools to help out residents in most need during this difficult time.”
Future giveaways could be in the works, though it’s unknown exactly when it would take place. Mask wearing is mandatory in public places across the state for anyone older than 10 who doesn’t have an illness or disability, and will be especially important for school-age children once in-person classes are allowed to resume.
“We’ll have to go back to our colleagues and see what they think about (doing future distribution days),” Hemann said. “We do have a backup inventory that they authorized, but the consensus was if we didn’t go through it all with this distribution, that this JoAnn’s store was generous enough to let us return it. But if this goes well enough, maybe they’ll want to do another round. We’ll see.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
