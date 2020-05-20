City officials are looking to give restaurants and bars flexibility in creating more outdoor dining space.
Legislation allowing restaurants and bars that have only indoor seating to create temporary patio areas was scheduled to be introduced by North Olmsted City Council May 19.
“We really don’t have a lot of places where people can eat or drink outside right now,” said Councilwoman Mary Ellen Hemann, who sponsored the legislation “It’s something that they could certainly use right now while we are dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions in the state right now.”
City officials didn’t have a specific number as to how many restaurants don’t have outdoor patio or dining areas, Hemann said.
She began considering the legislation and went to discuss the idea with city Planning and Development Director Kim Lieber, who also had been considering ways to help businesses.
“It’s been a difficult time for all of us,” Hemann said. “This legislation sets up guidelines for the business to use in setting up some type of outdoor dining for people.”
“Once these requirements have been met, the business will be issued a Temporary Zoning Approval for this outdoor patio dining area until Dec. 31, 2020, or until state restrictions are lifted from the restaurant and bar for indoor seating, whichever comes first,” Hemann said.
The city will follow current state social distancing and Cuyahoga County Board of Health guidelines when considering patio rules, Lieber said.
Proposed guidelines include:
• The operator must provide a drawing to scale of the proposed area and seating, specifically indicating the area to be used for the outdoor patio dining area and any other proposed temporary fences, vehicular protections or other temporary improvements.
• The operator must provide written approval from the property owner for the proposed temporary outdoor patio dining area.
• Temporary patios shall only be permitted to operate during normal business hours; however, temporary patios within 250 feet of residential property may not operate between 9 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
• The temporary improvements may not block any required means of egress, access to adjacent tenants or uses, or accessible path for the site or building.
• Parking areas may be used, but suitable barricades or protections shall be provided to protect pedestrians and diners.
• Alcohol may only be served in accordance with County Health Department and State of Ohio Liquor Control rules, restrictions and requirements. The operator is responsible to make themselves familiar with these and comply with applicable rules.
• Seating or other improvements may not be placed on any public sidewalk or right of way.
• New or additional lighting will require plan review and permits for installation.
• The operator shall ensure that the property is maintained free of trash and debris.
• The maintenance of any required social distancing or other operational requirements imposed by the state due to the COVID-19 epidemic is the responsibility of the operator.
• Temporary signage shall be in compliance with city sign laws.
• Operation of the outdoor patio dining area must be maintained in accordance with the approved legislation.
Giving permanent approval to the guidelines for the businesses could be discussed at another time, Hemann said.
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.