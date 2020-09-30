Delays caused by late-arriving materials, busy contractors and even COVID-19 have pushed back the completion of a $2.2 million renovation of the North Olmsted recreation center’s ice rinks, but the end is in sight.
The project was started in May, and was originally expected to be done by Labor Day, but the delays mean that Nov. 1 is now the target completion date.
“Somewhere in mid-July the (contractors) let us know it’d be closer to Nov. 1, due to a number of different reasons,” city Parks and Recreation Commissioner Betsy Drenski said. “We’d known about it for a while, so it’s not something that was sprung on us.”
During a Sept. 22 City Council committee meeting, a pair of minor change orders were announced, including refashioning a raised platform area between the main rink and the smaller studio rink into a multi-use surface, and additional protection for the new insulation and walls in one of the team rooms.
The changes to the platform area, near where the walls of the two rinks curve inward, is being worked on by Tempest Engineering and will cost $9,690. The changes to the wall system in the team room will be completed by Brigadier Construction for $2,456.58. Both changes fall within the overall project budget.
“There’s been a few change orders over the course of the project,” Drenski said. “The old rink was built 40 years ago, with a platform built over the space between both rinks. They took it down and it turned out it wasn’t reusable. So we had to reimagine something for that space. Our rink design is fairly unique with a small rink attached to the main rink, and the pipes go all the way under, all the way across the space where the rinks curve in.”
The space between the two rinks could serve multiple purposes, ranging from a storage area to an event space.
The renovations should make for a very new-looking ice rink area once work is finished. High school hockey teams, the North Olmsted Hockey Club and synchronized skating clubs will be among the first to use the updated facilities.
Condensation in the 45-year-old rink’s dehumidification system was getting into the insulation and dripping down, causing speculation that the roof might be leaking when the issue was discovered in 2019. New HVAC systems and duct work have been completed, and the dehumidifier system – called a Munter unit – has been reconditioned with new parts. All together, they will keep the cold part of the area cold, and the warming area, which is also being renovated, warm.
Along with the HVAC upgrades and new insulation, the sand floor system at the rink will be replaced, and new dasher boards and glass have been installed. A new fixed storefront glass wall system will separate the rinks from the warming area. The warming area itself has received new flooring, along with the restrooms, team rooms and concession area, and the whole area is being repainted.
The project is being paid for through funds the city borrowed.
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
