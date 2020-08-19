Clague and Brookpark roads in North Olmsted are high-traffic streets that connect communities, and both are slated to be resurfaced in the next several years.
On Aug. 5, representatives from the Cleveland-based engineering, managing and development firm Mott MacDonald made an online presentation centered on a traffic study conducted for the Clague Road Corridor Project, a resurfacing plan that will begin in 2024 and repair the road from its Lorain Road intersection to the northern city limit.
The city has received partial funding from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency totaling $475,000, as well as a second commitment from Cuyahoga County that would help cover the city’s costs and manage the construction process. An application for safety funding will be sent to the Ohio Department of Transportation by the end of September.
The full cost of the project is not yet known, though it will need to be finalized by the start of the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023. Mott MacDonald was consulted to conduct field studies, look at accident reports over a five-year period and observe the alignment and construction of the roadways to determine potential solutions beyond a simple resurfacing of the road. Studies are ongoing.
“Having several partners makes it a lot more feasible to expand the project and solve other issues, not just the pavement’s condition itself,” said city Director of Planning and Urban Development Kim Lieber. “We know there’s some challenges on the north side of (Clague) related to getting in and out of side streets and residential properties. And we knew there were some accidents in that corridor that made it an interesting study.”
The presentation, which can be found at www.north-olmsted.com, notes that 115 crashes – including 23 injury crashes – occurred from 2015 to 2019 between Delmere Drive and the Westlake border. Half of all crashes occurred between 3 and 6 p.m.
A left-turn lane analysis was conducted along several intersections of the corridor, including Alexander Drive and the Frank Street-Sharon Drive intersection, and an effort was made to look into how to address traffic congestion on Maple Ridge Road.
Before completing a design and seeking funds from ODOT, the city has reached out to residents, providing a survey at north-olmsted.com that can be used to suggest additional improvements and details beyond a resurfacing of Clague Road itself. Anything from additional signage to lighting and landscaping will be considered. Friday is the last day the survey will be live.
“Clague Road serves traffic and people on their way to and from work, but it’s also a residential street, too, and it serves so many of our residential neighborhoods,” Lieber said. “Where you see a high level of accidents, you see a problem, and we need to address that problem when the opportunity presents itself. … First and foremost, we have the safety of our community and those traveling through it in mind, and we have a great opportunity to hit the pause on just a resurfacing and look to a bigger solution for a community issue.”
Brookpark Road project
The city’s Streets and Transportation Committee voted 3-0 to move forward with resurfacing a 2-mile stretch of Brookpark Road, from Lorain Road to the eastern city limit, during its Aug. 11 meeting.
The project is estimated to cost around $2.6 million, with the city covering 20% and ODOT covering the resurfacing of the road itself. Construction is expected to begin next year.
Once completed, the asphalt road is expected to last up to two decades.
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
