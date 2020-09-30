Scrolling through an email sent by the Ohio Council for the Social Studies, Debbie Holecko wasn’t sure what to make of its contents.
Nominated by a person she’d never met, the eighth-grade history teacher at North Olmsted Middle School was surprised to read she’d been named the council’s Outstanding Social Studies Teacher. She’d be receiving $100 and a plaque, and making a short speech at the organization’s annual award ceremony, to be held Tuesday via Zoom.
She came close to not knowing about it.
“I was really caught off guard, because I didn’t even know I’d been nominated,” said Holecko, who’s taught social studies in the North Olmsted City School District for the past 20 years and discovered her nomination Sept. 16. “I received an email from someone in the group,” she said. “It said I was an award winner, and I almost deleted the email...I was thrilled to actually have won, but I was curious because I didn’t know who nominated me.”
She replied to the email and found out that she was nominated by University of Akron social studies professor Brad Maguth, who is also the OCSS president and someone Holecko had never met. Like many people around Northeast Ohio, he saw news coverage of a 2018 project some of Holecko’s and language arts teacher Claudia Bestor’s students did concerning the unmarked graves of the first African-American settlers of North Olmsted at Butternut Ridge Cemetery.
After lots of research, including studying a hand-drawn map of the cemetery, students Rafeli Alshakergi, Kameron Swanson, Maya Elkhatib and Issa Najjar, discovered a section of the grounds with unmarked graves titled “colored people.” They discovered there were 12 graves in total, and that they most likely belonged to the Peake and Cousins families – the last names of the first African-American settlers of what is now North Olmsted.
After the students presented their findings and gained a groundswell of support on social media, a memorial company donated a stone marker, which was unveiled Nov. 18, 2019. The project gained local and national attention.
“(The level of attention) was crazy,” Holecko said. “And I have to say, this wasn’t just my project. My partner teacher, Claudia Bestor – she teaches language arts – and it was a dual project, but I got nominated because I’m a social studies teacher and it’s a social studies award. But we work with the same kids.”
The idea for the project came to both teachers as they were spending untold hours sifting through documents at the Frostville Museum, next to the Olmsted Historical Society at 24101 Cedar Point Road.
“We were throwing around the idea of doing some kind of project-based learning a couple years ago, and this idea came up and we went with it,” Holecko said. “All the press the kids got and all the cool stuff that happened, that was the first year we did the project, so it was super exciting.”
The goal of the project was to research something that had a local connection. The topic could be about anything from marginalized groups to war veterans. Most importantly, it couldn’t be a topic easily accessed by a Google search.
“We didn’t want to know who the first mayor of North Olmsted was, because we can just Google it and find out, so it’s got to be more in-depth,” Holecko said. “And the kids kind of blew us away with some of the stuff they did.”
The teachers weren’t the only ones surprised by the initiative the students took once they settled on a subject.
“Once they got into it, we had parents tell us that their kids were getting together on the weekends to work on stuff,” Holecko said. “They got very excited and really got into it.”
COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of schools stopped last year’s slate of projects before any could be completed, and this school year will have a wait-and-see approach. Not all research can be done remotely due to so few local historical documents being digitized. In any event, Holecko and Bestor’s idea has helped history come alive for teenagers – not always an easy feat.
“We are truly excited to present this year’s Outstanding Social Studies Teacher Award to Debbie,” Maguth said in an email. “A group of us came across her history detectives’ local history project, and I was impressed and put her name up for nomination. Our statewide organization is truly committed to recognizing outstanding social studies teaching and leadership in our classrooms and communities. We place great emphasis on recognizing educators, such as Mrs. Holecko, that leverage inquiry-based practices to bring history and social studies to life for learners.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
