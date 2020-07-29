In an “emergency vote” July 20, City Council approved a 10% sewer rate hike, taking effect in August, by a vote of 5-2. Dissenting were At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Hung and Ward 1 Councilwoman Holly Swenk.
An emergency vote means legislation is not required to go through the usual three public readings. The sewer rate increase passed after two readings. The two legislative sessions at which the readings took place both were held via Zoom.
Swenk cited a lack of public input into the process due to the coronavirus pandemic and a clause making future increases automatic as the reasons for her no vote. She said that Zoom greatly limits public input.
Proponents of the hike cited a 4% increase in the wholesale rate charged to the city by the French Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city passed on to customers previous outside rate hikes affecting sewer bills, Mayor Kevin Corcoran said at a council meeting earlier this month.
A clause in the new legislation means the city automatically will pass on outside rate hikes to customers with no legislative approval needed. The loss of that control by council is the reason for her no vote, Hung said.
“I’m just not really happy with the way this legislation is written,” she said.
The rate hike was termed an “unfortunate necessity” by Ward 4 Councilman Clifford Winkel.
While the rate increase by the French Creek Plant is part of the reason for the hike, a rate study performed by Cleveland-based consultant AECOM accounts for the additional 6%. The study contends that increase is needed to fund capital improvements and keep the sewer fund solvent. The study assumed the city would collect money at the increased rate for six months of 2020.
A third reading of the rate legislation would have meant the new rate would not be collected until September. That would give the city only four months of increased collections this year, Corcoran said, adding that is why he asked council to pass the measure as an emergency. The city still will only gain five months of increased collections in 2020, he said.
“We are helping ourselves in the long run,” Corcoran said, adding that North Ridgeville eventually must undertake the work recommended in the consultant study. The city did not pass on to customers until now the French Creek rate increase that took effect in January, he said.
“We are in the middle of a pandemic,” Swenk said. “A 10% increase is a big hit.”
The current rate for residential users is $5.21 per hundred cubic feet. The rate will increase to $5.73 per hundred cubic feet. The current rate for commercial users is $5 per hundred cubic feet, which increases to $6.01. The monthly base charge of $9 would remain the same for all users. The average monthly residential bill will increase by $2.83 per month, Corcoran said.
In other business:
Roundabouts
Lawmakers moved to its third reading legislation authorizing a $164,000 engineering study of a proposed new roundabout at the three-way intersection of Mills Road, Stoney Ridge Road and Avalon Drive. Constituents sent Swenk a number of emails with concerns about the roundabout, she said.
Residents mostly are upset with a perceived longtime speeding problem on Avalon Drive. Speeding on the road has been an issue for a long time, Swenk said, adding that whenever a solution has been put forward, it gets pushed aside. Such things as lighted speed signs have been among the suggestions.
“It’s very frustrating as a councilperson,” Swenk said. She supports the idea of the roundabout, but she wants the speeding issue addressed as well.
The idea of the roundabout is to relieve traffic congestion in the area, Corcoran said, adding that speeding problems on Avalon are a separate issue. Ward 2 Councilman Dennis Boose said he had numerous concerns about the roundabout on Avon Belden Road prior to that roundabout’s construction but has come to see the roundabout as greatly beneficial.
The new roundabout will not be a typical circular roundabout because of the configuration of the streets. Instead, the roundabout will be constructed in a sort of peanut shape, as Corcoran put it. Council’s vote was again 5-2 with Swenk and Hung casting the “no” votes.
Officials have not named a contractor for the engineering study. The city received a NOPEC Energized Community Grant of just over $110,800 to help cover engineering costs. Council will need to appropriate the remaining $53,000 to complete the engineering work. This project is planned for this year, Corcoran said.
Officials also are looking at creating two other roundabouts in the city. North Ridgeville and Avon are teaming up to create a roundabout at the intersection of Mills and Lear roads.
The third roundabout under consideration could be at the intersection of Avon Belden and Chestnut Ridge roads.
“We’re trying to get grant money for each of the individual projects,” Corcoran said. Grant money could come from the Ohio Department of Transportation, NOPEC and other sources.
Fire station renovations
Council voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the North Ridgeville Planning Commission and approve roughly $1 million in renovations to city fire station No. 2. The station is in line for two additions allowing relocation of equipment and several station operations blocking two drive-through bays.
The station is at 34523 Lorain Road near Root Road. There is no contractor yet connected with the project.
In a separate matter, South of the Square Collision Center won approval of an approximately 3,200-square-foot addition to its business at 7385 Race Road, south of Center Ridge Road.
The planning commission had previously approved the company’s plan.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
