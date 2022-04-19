Can you say you are among the top 10 in the country at doing anything?
North Ridgeville High School sophomore Faith Schneider can. Faith, 16, is one of nine students nationwide named a Scholastic Art National Medalist by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.
She is the first North Ridgeville student to win the national award. Her work also earned a national Gold Key Award.
The winning 20-by-14-inch painting, “Intimacy,” features two figures apparently hugging each other, though instead of the expected four hands, seven or eight are visible.
“I really just wanted to create an emotional response in people,” Faith said. “I’d like to think I did.”
Her emotional response to winning the prize, which had been a goal for several years, was surprise and pride.
“I was kind of shocked,” she said. “Really happy, but really shocked. I couldn’t believe it at first.”
“Intimacy” also won Faith a prestigious American Vision Award at the Lorain County Region Scholastic Art Exhibit. The painting won three Gold Key Awards as it moved from the regional level up to the national level.
“It will probably never happen again in my career,” said North Ridgeville High School art teacher Lindsey Myers regarding Faith’s big win.
“It’s almost unbelievable, just a huge accomplishment,” she added. “And she’s just a sophomore.”
Faith said she is very much attracted to the human form. Why so many hands in the painting?
“I just like doing hands,” Faith said, though the number of hands also is part of the theme of the painting.
Faith worked on “Intimacy” on and off all last summer. She did not use any models for the painting, done in a thick ink then colored.
“I really wanted to plan it out pretty carefully,” she said.
Faith had entered the Alliance contest previously but fell short of reaching the national level.
“It was just something I thought I could do, and I just kept trying,” she said.
Father Chris Schneider said as a parent he is naturally proud of his daughter’s accomplishment.
“I don’t know a lot about art,” he said, adding he wasn’t sure what to think of the painting at first. Then he noticed all those hands and started to think Faith was really onto something.
As a national winner, Faith is invited to an award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City June 9. She undoubtedly will attend, she said.
“I’m just so excited. It’s going to be just so cool,” Faith said.
Her friends are happy for her. “When I told them, they got almost as excited as I was,” Faith said.
Faith isn’t sure she will pursue art as a career.
“I’ll always need to be artistic,” she said, but is leaning toward a college degree in science or something similar.
Chris Schneider feels his daughter might want to have a backup plan to becoming an artist.
“We had a very serious discussion on this,” Schneider said. “I do know it is a passion of hers.”
For now, Faith is happy to continue celebrating her win.
“Intimacy” will travel to galleries around the country for about two years, but Faith definitely wants the painting back. Myers joked about putting a GPS tracker on the work.
