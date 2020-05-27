North Ridgeville High School seniors received their diplomas May 18-21 during an alternative ceremony at the North Ridgeville Academic Center. Each senior walked across the center’s stage solo, in front of a maximum of six friends and family members. The district supplied a photographer to record each student receiving his or her diploma. The district also arranged to video record graduation speakers. A private production company will create an official graduation video.
The video will be screened at 9:30 p.m. June 8 at the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville and simulcast online. Each student will receive one ticket to enter the drive-in.
Lorain County Public Health approved the special showing of the graduation ceremony with limitations, Principal Tom Szedrey wrote in an open letter to students and parents which appeared on the high school website. The screening limitations include greatly reduced drive-in capacity with only family members accompanying seniors. All attendees must remain in their vehicles except for emergencies.
In the past, the district announced local scholarship winners and certain academic, citizenship, military and athletic awards at an evening program. This year, the district named honorees via a video released to all students. Szedrey said because the annual Academic Recognition Committee Honors Assembly was canceled, the district plans to include ARC honorees in the awards video.
Szedrey said the 2020 senior prom is postponed.
“We will await word from Gov. Mike DeWine as to when groups can gather again,” Szedrey said, adding that if a prom can’t be held before Aug. 10 it will be canceled.
