The announcement late on a dreary, rainy Friday afternoon probably did not come as a surprise to many. The 2020 North Ridgeville Corn Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-9 has been canceled.
In a statement released Friday, the festival committee said it was monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our concern has always been for the safety of our attendees,” the release reads in part. “Due to the high degree of uncertainty about what the coming months will hold; and in the best interest of the general public, our volunteers, vendors, entertainers, it is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s (festival).
“Everyone is deeply disappointed with the cancellation of the festival as the festival has been the highlight of the summer in the city of North Ridgeville for 45 years,” the release continues. “We know that families and businesses plan their attendance at the festival months in advance and we wanted to get our decision out as early as possible to help with their planning.”
The release concludes with a promise that the Corn Festival will return for its 46th year Aug. 13-15, 2021.
“We would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers and the community of North Ridgeville for their past support and look forward to seeing them at the 2021 North Ridgeville Corn Festival.”
The announcement is signed by festival committee President John Butkowski. West Life was unable to reach Butkowski or Mayor Kevin Corcoran for comment before presstime.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.