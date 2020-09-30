Increased police presence, electronic speed signs and traditional speed signs are all part of the city’s efforts to decrease driver speeds on the still-new extension of Sandy Ridge Drive.
In May 2019, the city opened a portion of Sandy Ridge between Meadow Lakes Boulevard to the west and Stoney Ridge Road to the east.
“It’s not a straight road, it’s a curvy road,” said city Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster. “But nobody is following the speed limit. It’s like a racetrack through there.”
The city has received a significant number of residential complaints regarding speeding, Armbruster added.
North Ridgeville has put up six new traditional 25 mph speed limit signs as well as three electronic signs.
Side streets affected by the speeding on Sandy Ridge include Tail Feather Drive, High Perch Drive and Yellowtail Drive. All are connected to Sandy Ridge.
There is plenty of new housing construction in that area, part of the Meadow Lakes subdivision, Armbruster noted. Many residents around Sandy Ridge are new to North Ridgeville.
“Nobody is being nice to their new neighbors,” Armbruster said. “You need to slow down and respect construction traffic, watch out for kids, school buses and everything else on that new road.”
Armbruster said he assumes many of the new residents near Sandy Ridge came from mature neighborhoods. Now, they are living in a still-developing area. Especially with colder weather approaching, many new residents seem to be putting the finishing touches on their property, planting grass, trees and so on. That situation only exacerbates the danger and annoyance factor of the speeding in the area, he said.
Armbruster also noted concerns regarding children in the area, some of whom may be taking school classes at home because of the pandemic.
“People are just upset regarding speeding on Sandy Ridge,” Armbruster said. “And I don’t blame them, so we are trying to slow them down as best as we can.”
He added police presence is not necessarily effective in the long run.
“When the police are there, people slow down,” Armbruster said. “When the police are gone, they speed up again. And that’s just the norm, not just on that street but on any street. People need to be cognizant of where they are and what the speed limit is and basically obey the law for safety.”
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
