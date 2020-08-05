North Ridgeville City Schools recently announced its 2020-21 policy for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
The schools will use Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines to determine eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the federal guidelines are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
Mandatory application forms are available online in the parent portal of the district website, nrcs.net. Paper copies are in the main office in each school. A complete application is required. Households that receive Special Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits (SNAP) or Ohio Works First (OWF) funds for a child must provide the child’s name, the SNAP or OWF case number and signature of an adult household member.
Households that do not receive SNAP or OWF funds must provide the names of all household members, the last four digits, if available, of the Social Security number of the adult signing the application, the amount and source of income received by each household member and the signature of an adult household member. If any of this information is missing, the school cannot process the application.
Families with children eligible for school meals also may be eligible for free health care coverage through Medicaid and/or Ohio’s Healthy Start & Healthy Families programs. Call 800-324-8680 for more information or visit http://jfs.ohio.gov/ohp/consumers/familychild.stm. Anyone who has an Ohio Medicaid card is already receiving these services.
Households will be notified of the approval or denial of benefits.
Foster children are automatically eligible for free meal benefits regardless of the household income. If a family has foster children living with them and wishes to apply for such meals or for milk, contact the school for more information.
The district operations department reviews all applications. If a parent or guardian disagrees with the decision regarding the application or the result of verification, the decision may be discussed with the determining official on an informal basis. If a formal appeal is desired, the household has the right to a hearing. A fair hearing can be requested either orally or in writing.
Email Keith Ahearn, assistant superintendent, at keithahearn@nrcs.net or call 440-327-4444.
Households may apply for benefits any time during the school year. If a household is not currently eligible and if the household size increases or income decreases because of unemployment or other reasons, the family should contact the school to file a new application.
