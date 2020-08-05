"I have this theory that if one person went out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same."
Rachel Joy Scott’s parents found that quote in her journal after the 17-year-old’s death in April 1999. While eating lunch on the school’s steps, Rachel became the first victim of the infamous Columbine High School shootings. Inspired by their daughter’s writings, her parents set up a foundation to put what became known as Rachel’s Challenge into practice.
“Last (school) year students in the fifth grade at the North Ridgeville Academic Center asked their teacher what they could do as a class project,” said Bob Jaeckin, chairman of the North Ridgeville Democratic Party, who wanted to promote the activities of the Academic Center. “She told them to research the subject and see what they could find. They soon came back with four or five ideas, and selected Rachel’s Challenge as their project.”
The class Jaeckin referred to was the health class of teacher Kellie Slabodnick.
Rachel’s Closet anonymously provides students who might need a little help with basic needs, especially clothing, according to Academic Center 5-8 grade Principal Lee Armbruster.
“Kids are very clothes conscious,” Armbruster said. The local Rachel’s Closet program is at least partly aimed at students with noticeably older or out-of-fashion clothing.
The program also provides small toiletry items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes. There’s also some snack food available. It’s all done through donations and handed to students, no questions asked.
Requests for help are handled as discreetly as possible, Armbruster said, adding that only Slabodnick sees the request forms. When school buildings were open prior to the coronavirus pandemic, students could physically hand in requests for help. They also could, and still can make requests through the Ranger Web Portal at nrcs.net/RangerWebPortal. Click on Rachel’s Closet.
Teachers sometimes ask for help for a student they feel might need it. Getting the donations to the students is also done as unobtrusively as possible.
“I think it’s just phenomenal any time we can get kids involved with community activities,” Armbruster said. She expressed hope students will learn what she considers a truth: The rewards for those who give are greater than for those who receive.
“The North Ridgeville kids adopted this idea because they saw fellow students in need of things and they wanted to help.” Jaeckin said. “What a beautiful thing: Our kids helping our kids.”
Rachel’s Challenge also includes an anti-bullying segment. The organization offers guest speakers to schools, which interests the Academic Center, Armbruster said.
North Ridgeville City Schools have an active anti-bullying curriculum, Ranger Strong, Armbruster said.
The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closure of school buildings created challenges for the Rachel’s Closet program. While buildings were closed, Slabodnick would gather the items to be given the students and take them outside to waiting cars.
Armbruster said donated items are stored either in Slabodnick’s class or a small closet beneath a school staircase. School leaders and students hope to eventually gain or build an outdoor shed for donations.
“The stuff can’t stay in her (Slabodnick’s) classroom forever,” Armbruster said.
As the pandemic continues, city schools will move to a hybrid instruction program in the fall. Students will attend class physically on some days and learn remotely on others. Armbruster said the Academic Center intends to keep Rachel’s Closet going as the unusual school year progresses.
Emphasizing he is completely setting politics aside in this instance, Jaeckin said his organization hoped to have a fundraising run to benefit Rachel’s Closet. The arrival of the coronavirus transformed that run into a virtual event taking place Sept. 25-30. On one of those dates, participants can undertake a 5K or 1-mile fun walk at a time and place they choose.
Hermes Sports & Events of Cleveland is the race promoter and is handling all registration forms and payments. Participants receive a T-shirt for their efforts.
“We are also making masks available, at cost, to the first hundred who request them,” Jaeckin said.
Register at hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events. The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under.
Slabodnick could not be reached for comment.
Those wishing to donate directly to Rachel’s Closet can contact the Academic Center office for grades five through eight at 440-353-1180.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
