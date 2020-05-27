NORTH RIDGEVILLE
North Ridgeville school reserves may be depleted by 2025, unless officials can figure out how to compensate for dramatic tax revenue losses due to the pandemic.
This is according to an update of the district’s state-mandated five-year financial forecast presented at the May 18 North Ridgeville Board of Education meeting. Interim Treasurer Patrick East said the state requires districts prepare such forecasts annually in November and update them in May. During his presentation, East gave several reasons for a somewhat bleak district financial outlook. Obstacles for the district include unfavorable changes in its income from various sources and changes in the state rules expected to arrive at the same time as increases in local enrollment.
Even though voters approved a 10-year, 11.72-mill substitute levy for necessary requirements in April, a major source of its revenue includes individual income taxes paid to the state, the state sales tax and federal grants. According to East, primary and secondary education funding accounts for a quarter of total state spending. By far the biggest state spending is for Medicaid, which takes up just over 45% of Ohio’s dollars.
As with most businesses and government entities, salaries and wages are the district’s largest major expenditure, with major expenditures accounting for just over 87% of district spending. Salaries and wages take up just over 53% of the already referenced major expenditures.
East said basic state aid amounts to a little more than $6,000 per pupil – in theory. However, for various reasons, each district receives a different percentage of basic state aid with the biggest factor being local income. North Ridgeville schools receive $2,124 in basic state aid per-pupil while at the same time spending $9,716 per pupil. East went on to say that for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020, North Ridgeville will see an 8.2% reduction in revenue from the state. He predicted that the reduction could double for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021 and a return to 2019 levels of state aid in fiscal year 2022.
Another problem for the district is dropping real estate tax revenues. East said potential tax payment delinquencies could reduce revenues somewhere between 5% and 10%. (He did later note the district will eventually collect 100% of its real estate tax revenues but delinquencies do create at least a temporary cash flow problem.) A lack of new or stalled construction due to the pandemic also may cause problems as well as a sluggish real estate market.
Regarding new construction, East said the district might face a 67% decrease for a two-year period covering 2021 and 2022. Reporting what might be one bit of good news, he said property reappraisals to be completed in 2024 may somewhat rebound if the economy does not stall due to the pandemic.
East said for the current fiscal year he predicts revenues of approximately $50.8 million. At the same time, expenditures could total $52.4 million. The district currently has a reserve fund of $22.8 million but as East predicts, that could disappear by 2025. In 2021, district expenditures could outstrip revenue by $4 million. He predicted another roughly $4 million deficit for fiscal year 2022. By 2023, the potential deficit may hit $5 million; and that number could increase by another $1 million by 2024.
School board members accepted East’s report with no substantial comment other than to thank him for that report and praise its thoroughness.
In another somewhat more minor discussion during the recent board meeting, officials reported that if the state decides to allow the physical opening of school districts in the fall, students may be eligible for a waiver regarding physical attendance should parents not feel comfortable sending children to school buildings.
