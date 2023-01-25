Three cherished military memorials are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall on Center Ridge Road.
In 1934, the first of the three monuments was installed by Dr. Perry Morgan, a general practitioner who wanted to honor World War I veterans. A second monument was added in the 1950s to honor the 16 North Ridgeville citizens who were killed in action during World War II and the one North Ridgeville citizen who died in World War I. The third monument was installed in May 1998 to honor all veterans.
In 2016, the monuments were removed for safekeeping while Center Ridge Road was under construction.
"It's a nice thing to have [the memorials] back in place where they had been for so many years," said North Ridgeville Historical Society President Jeff Sigsworth. "[They] honor all the soldiers from North Ridgeville who gave their life for their country. We're pleased to have them back."
The North Ridgeville Historical Society's museum is inside the town hall and the memorials have officially been reinstated as part of the town hall complex, Sigsworth said.
But Old Town Hall isn't just a central location, said historical society member Gene Kleinholz. The Hall is significant to those who served in the war. Before deployment, soldiers would report to Old Town Hall, where they would eat lunch before boarding buses for Cleveland to be deployed, he said.
"Some of them who boarded that bus never touched North Ridgeville soil again, because they never came back," Kleinholz said.
Kleinholz is a veteran and a retired North Ridgeville firefighter.
The World War I monument is constructed of a large rock that is gray-brown in color. Installed on the rock is a bronze plaque with an inscription dedicating it to soldiers of the war. The World War II monument is a massive granite stone with the names of the fallen soldiers etched directly into its surface. Below the dedication are the words “MAY WE NEVER FORGET." The third monument is an etched granite slab with the words “COMRADES WE WILL ALWAYS BE" above images representing the army, navy, airforce, marines and coast guard.
While Kleinholz feels each monument holds equal meaning, the World War II monument is special to him. “We took every name [on that monument] and we put a face and a story with it,” he said.
As a long-time North Ridgeville resident, Kleinholz said there was meaning in piecing the stories of the fallen soldiers together and finding last names that matched up with last names of his neighbors and friends.
“When you see a person who’s actually suffered a great loss — we look at Memorial Day as once a year, but to them, every day is Memorial Day,” Kleinholz said. “I’ve learned so much from the names that are on this monument, we [researched] every name.”
Kleinholz described one individual — Richard Winter — who was recorded as being buried at sea. “But he was never in the Marines,” he said. Winter was a Second Class Machinist’s Mate in the Navy, Kleinholz said.
After conducting research, the society discovered Winter didn’t die on his listed death date, but rather a year and a day earlier. They questioned why the dates did not align and learned that, when a soldier is listed as being “Missing in Action,” they’re considered MIA for one year and one day. After this time period passes, they are officially declared dead.
“So we went to the records, and we started going back,” Kleinholz said. “Lo and behold, we went back one year and one day, and what significant events happened on that day?”
Within the records, the Society discovered that a Liberty Ship was traveling to Europe with 600 Americans on it, and was torpedoed by a German submarine.
“Over 300 men lost their lives and [Winter] was one of them,” Kleinholz said. “These stories take a life of their own, and that’s what's so amazing about this project.”
The historical society has been working on the project for the last “three or four years,'' Sigsworth said. They have also collected memorabilia from veterans who served in all the wars.
“The war memorials in front of the town hall have extra significance lately for what we've been doing with our research, collecting and preserving," Sigsworth said.
While the soldiers listed on the monument are buried all over the world, some of their families are still in North Ridgeville, Kleinholz said. “That’s why [the monument] has to be where it's at.”
The society will hold a rededication ceremony in the spring, the date is yet to be determined.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.