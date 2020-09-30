The city board of zoning and building appeals may have cleared the way for a new Starbucks just south of the Lorain and Cook roads intersection.
The board approved a lot split in a 5-1 vote Thursday. Construction plans now head to the city planning commission for approval. Traffic congestion is one concern about the Starbucks, planned for 32435 Cook Road and potentially being developed by the Osborne Capital Group of Mentor, according to officials.
With the lot split, the new Starbucks lot would be 28,020 square feet, with the second lot measuring about 31,320 square feet. Osborne plans to remove an existing metal building on the parcel, according to plans filed with the city. No plans have been filed for the second parcel.
The new Starbucks entrance would be on Cook, on the north side closest to Lorain. The exit would sit on the opposite side. There would be no exit or entrance to the building directly from Lorain.
Several board members indicated concerns about traffic issues around what they said is the already overloaded intersection of Lorain and Cook. Chairman Shawn Kimble said his board has no jurisdiction over potential traffic problems despite members’ concerns.
The dissenting vote on the lot split was board member James Smolik, who said he believes traffic will be an issue. He thought a traffic study was needed. He also did not like the requested lot split. “I just think we’re sort of jamming too much into that parcel,” Smolik said.
Some members expressed support for Starbucks. Kimble said the area is unique in North Ridgeville, but Starbucks’ initial design is a worthy fit.
Several members noted overflow traffic from a nearby Dunkin’ often spills out onto Lorain. There are fears Starbucks traffic could back up onto Cook.
Board member James Cain compared the potential North Ridgeville Starbucks to an existing location at the intersection of Lorain and Dover Center roads in North Olmsted. He said despite the seemingly small size of the North Olmsted Starbucks lot, the design seems to work. Preliminary designs for the North Ridgeville store are similar to that of the North Olmsted location, Cain said.
The board received one long email from residents Wayne and Jill Zuk objecting strenuously to the Starbucks plan. The pair argued the Lorain and Cook intersection already is overwhelmed with traffic, not only from Dunkin’, but also from Chipotle, McDonald’s and several other bussinesses.
The city planning commission next meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in city council chambers, North Ridgeville City Hall, 7307 Avon Belden Road.
Mayor Kevin Corcoran announced the possibility of a Starbucks moving to North Ridgeville via a Facebook post earlier this month. He later said local officials had been trying to attract a Starbucks to North Ridgeville for some time.
