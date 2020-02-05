Four North Ridgeville art students have received Gold Key awards, top honors in the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition. The awards make them eligible to have their work judged on a national level in a New York exhibit.
The Gold Key award winners were: eighth-grader Faith Schneider (three) and juniors Isabella March, Raven Steve (three) and Jessica Walker.
Winners of Silver Key awards, the second-highest level, were: freshmen James Smith and Michael Zarefoss; sophomores Lillian Gomez, Jocelyn Kaess, Ally McKee, Veronica Moore and Sarah Schonhiutt; juniors Isabella March (two) and Raven Steve (two); and seniors Julia Kelly, Hannah May (two) and Elise Ringwall.
Earning honorable mention were: freshman Michael Zarefoss, sophomore Jocelyn Kaess and juniors Isabella March, Julia Kelly, Elise Ringwall and Christina Scialabba (two mentions).
Students in grades seven and eight competed in one division with all categories mixed.
The high school students competed at the “varsity level” within various separate media categories.
The Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition has been providing a program to recognize, exhibit and honor excellence in visual art for students in grades seven through 12 for more than 50 years.
The work is on exhibit through Feb. 20 at the Beth K. Stocker Gallery, Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria. Gallery hours are: 10:30 a.m.-to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and during Stocker Center Hoke Theater performances.
