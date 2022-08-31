The Ohio Turnpike exit in North Ridgeville will be part of a $233 million capital improvement project in Lorain County by the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
The Ohio Turnpike exit in North Ridgeville will be part of a $233 million capital improvement project in Lorain County by the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.
The project is the largest in the history of the Ohio Turnpike since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. The work will enable E-ZPass open road tolling and gateless low-speed conventional lanes.
Work on Toll Plaza 151 will be part of a new Toll Collection System upgrade, with lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges. The construction will include renovation of four mainline toll plazas, including North Ridgeville, to enable E-ZPass open road tolling.
Work will include the installation of new electronic tolling equipment, the removal of all entrance gates and the removal of gates from only E-ZPass exit lanes. The other toll plazas in the project are Toll Plaza 173, Cleveland/State Route 21 and Interstate 77; Toll Plaza 52 - Toledo Airport-Swanton/State Route 2; and Toll Plaza 71 - Stony Ridge-Toledo/State Route 420 and Interstate 280.
In total, 20 interchanges from toll plazas 52 to 209 along the Ohio Turnpike will be converted. The total number of plazas will be reduced from 31 to 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.