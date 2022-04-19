Explosive population growth is the driving need for passage of a 10-year, 4.9-mill operating levy on the May 3 ballot, according to city school officials.
The levy is Issue 6 in the primary election. It would raise approximately $5.6 million annually. Cost of the levy for the owner of a $100,000 home would be approximately $170 annually or $14 per month.
The district will be operating at a deficit sooner than later without those additional dollars, Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said, adding officials the requested millage be as low as possible.
District Treasurer Michael Pissini has said without new funding the deficit will reach $800,000 in the next school year and $2.4 million the following school year. Ramsey-Caserio said the longer it takes for the district to pass a levy the more millage will be needed and the cost of a levy to homeowners will increase.
The schools grew by more than 1,000 students in 10 years, Ramsey-Caserio said. Rising student numbers mean an additional need for teachers, along with books and equipment. More students but no additional teachers equates to higher student-teacher ratios. That ratio is 25:1 in grades K-2 but increases among higher grades.
The influx of new students is unlikely to slow. The city’s population grew from 29,465 in 2010 to 35,280 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau numbers released this year. People under 18 make up 24.3% of the population. People under 5 are 6.5%, meaning approximately 18% of North Ridgeville’s population is of school age.
Ramsey-Caserio and Board of Education President Frank Vacha emphasized the district has not asked for new operating dollars for a decade. When the last levy passed in 2010, the board promised the district would not return to voters for more money for 10 years. Vacha is proud the district kept that promise.
“I think it’s very impressive that they were able to do that,” Ramsey-Caserio said.
The school board has not made a similar promise regarding this levy.
“I think with the building that is going on in North Ridgeville, the growth, it’s hard to predict what the needs might be,” Ramsey-Caserio said. “We will manage money in the same fashion as if there is a promise on the table. I always want to operate as lean as we can while offering every opportunity we can for students.”
Both she and Vacha said even without new money the district was able to add educational programming.
“We want students to be able to pursue their passions,” Vacha said.
North Ridgeville added a popular STEM program, the only STEM program in the state offered by a public school. The district expanded advanced placement and college credit courses. Advanced placement classes numbered four in 2010. There are now 17 classes and there will be 19 next year. College credit classes now are offered at the junior high school level. Ramsey-Caserio said about half of the class of 2021 graduated with college credits.
“While we have expanded our offerings, we have been responsible with district dollars,” Ramsey-Caserio said, adding that levy passage means the district will continue to offer its additional programs. The superintendent believes North Ridgeville schools have a good reputation. She said parents do not move to cities with bad schools, but families are flocking to North Ridgeville.
Ramsey-Caserio said she has spent a lot of time talking with community groups and anyone who would listen to her pitch for the levy.
She and other district leaders have talked extensively about the need for additional building space. North Ridgeville High School was built in 1967 to serve 800 students but now accommodates approximately 1,400. The district is using eight mobile classrooms to house the overflow of students at the high school in the 2021-22 school year and likely use mobile classrooms at some of its elementary schools the following school year.
The school board has discussed putting a construction bond issue on the ballot in November, but the issue is not decided.
“It is a conversation we are going to continue to have,” Vacha said.
The board also will need to decide whether to put the levy back on the ballot should it fail next month.
“But I’m optimistic it will pass on the first try,” Vacha said. Ramsey-Caserio said the need for additional dollars will not change if the levy fails.
Resident Sara Markle co-chairs North Ridgeville Citizens for Better Schools. Its levy campaign has made extensive use of social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Group members have visited community organizations such as the Rotary and Kiwanis Club, but social media and the web are the main focus. You can find the group on Facebook at North Ridgeville Citizens for Better Schools. Its website is nrcbs.org.
Markle said she’s experienced both powerful support for the levy and vehement opposition. Her organization’s speakers were told the way schools are funded is unconstitutional.
“Well, I can’t change the constitution or the way schools are funded,” Markle said. “I can say the schools have done a great job with no new money for the last 10 years.”
She is amazed at the number of parents who support the levy but are not registered to vote.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.