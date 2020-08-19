Its purpose is not solely to organize walks, bike rides, exercise classes or similar events. Instead, founded in 2016, North Ridgeville’s Heart and Sole takes a more holistic but sort of behind-the-scenes and long-term approach to promoting healthy lifestyles, said Erin Murphy, who acts as the organization’s “facilitator.”
“We started out small, but we have rapidly grown,” Murphy said.
While she is the public face of the group, her main task with Heart and Sole is directing monthly meetings of the 15 or so “hard core members,” Murphy said.
Helping fund a $148,000 walking and exercise trail at the city’s Shady Ridge Complex is one of Heart and Sole’s latest and most visible efforts. The group donated $15,000 toward the 6-foot-wide, ¾-mile asphalt trail.
Heart and Sole also arranges produce sales aimed at encouraging healthy eating.
Twice each week, area residents can purchase a bag of locally grown produce for $10. Contents change depending upon availability, but a recent bag included cantaloupe, squash, zucchini and peppers. Gerhart’s, Willie’s and Red Barn are the local produce stands and growers providing the product.
“It’s impressive how many different items those stands can contribute to the bags,” Murphy said, adding that produce sales have proved a hit. A total of 75 bags were reserved for customers during a sale recently at the North Ridgeville Public Library.
Encouraging healthy, active lifestyles is one obvious goal of Heart and Sole. Toward that end it has supplied playground equipment for South Central Park and other spots in the city.
Again, to promote healthy physical activity, the organization worked with North Ridgeville City Schools to launch indoor walking sessions, first at the North Ridgeville Academic Center, and more recently Liberty Elementary School. The idea is to give walkers a place to go during inclement weather. Heart and Sole has an agreement with Ridgeville schools to only use their facilities when the group’s activities don’t interfere with school activities. That agreement along with the uncertainty surrounding the health pandemic mean what Murphy called the extremely popular walking program may or may not be back this winter. Heart and Sole certainly hopes the walks can happen, Murphy said.
While many of the organization's efforts are proving successful, not every undertaking has grabbed the public’s attention. An offering of healthy-cooking classes did not catch on, Murphy said.
Heart and Sole is a sort of an offshoot of the United Way of Greater Lorain County. The United Way provides the group’s $30,000 annual budget.
About nine years ago Lorain County’s United Way rearranged its business model, said local United Way President Ryan Aroney. Instead of funding individual projects, United Way leadership decided to focus on having a long-lasting, cumulative impact on communities it serves.
“It kind of transformed us from being a community fundraiser into being a convener, a group that was bringing all sorts of people together across various sectors of the community,” Aroney said.
One subject kept coming up again and again as the United Way moved forward: improving and increasing the Lorain County population’s health.
“One place we saw a lot of momentum in that area was North Ridgeville,” Aroney said, adding that the city was already partnering on projects and events with Lorain County Public Health.
“There were already conversations happening about how you make a healthy choice, how do you make healthy eating choices… Everything just sort of lined up at the perfect time.”
The United Way helped organize Heart and Sole and it became one of 10 organizations Aroney described as “community collaboratives,” bringing together representatives of local governments and various charitable and activist organizations. One founding member of Heart and Sole is North Ridgeville Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Fougerousse. It took about a year to really get the group moving, he said.
“It’s a positive, definitely,” Fougerousse said. “It’s all about how we can get our community healthier long term.”
His comments echoed some of Murphy’s when she talked about Heart and Sole taking a “generational approach.”
“We don’t just want people to go for a fun run, we want to change their habits,” Murphy said.
Those interested in Heart and Sole’s produce bags must reserve a bag prior to the twice weekly pickup times, which are 3-4 p.m. Thursdays at the North Ridgeville Public Library and 9-10 a.m. Saturdays at the Sandy Ridge Metroparks Reservation. Reserve produce for pickup at the library by visiting bit.ly/producelibrary. Sign up for Sandy Ridge pickup at bit.ly/producesandy.
You can also find Heart and Sole at Facebook.com/NRHeartandSole.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
