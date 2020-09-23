Think you can make the world a better place, even from the safety of your kitchen table or home office? Two local residents — Mike Parks and Tim O’Toole — are doing just that. Both are Northern Ohio Red Cross officials working remotely, each on a different disaster.
Parks, a Bay Village resident and chief executive officer of the Northern Ohio Red Cross, is spending his days (and most nights) surrounded by three computer monitors and phone in-hand in his home office. He is helping coordinate help for victims of Hurricane Laura as chief of the Elected Officials Liaison. Laura was one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history when it made landfall on Aug. 27 in Louisiana, after wreaking havoc through the Caribbean, particularly the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Through TEAMS meetings (similar to Zoom but through Microsoft Word) Parks, 59, is spending 12 to 16 hours a day arranging shelter and first aid for the approximately 20,000 displaced residents. The storm caused some $12 billion in damage in Louisiana alone.
Six miles away, in his Fairview Park dining room, O’Toole, 60, is also planted in front of multiple computer screens. He is Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio, and in his current role, he is serving as Deputy Job Director for the Oregon Wildfire disaster relief operation. He is spending every waking moment (many when he should be asleep) working on relief for the 500,000 displaced by a dozen fires incinerating whole towns in Oregon. State officials and some 6,500 firefighters from across the nation and Canada are battling the fires.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Parks and O’Toole are unable to work at the disaster sites. But that doesn’t stop them from helping.
Jim McIntyre, communications and marketing manager of the Northern Ohio Red Cross, jumped in to share how the two men — and others in our region — are helping with the multiple disasters.
“With a hurricane, people have time to prepare,” he said in a telephone interview. “With the fires, they were exploding spontaneously. People had to leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs. … The infrastructure is gone. (Victims) will more than likely be needing shelter for a pretty long time.”
Even though the Gulf Coast had time to prepare, no one is totally prepared for the devastation brought about by the flooding of a very slow-moving storm, dumping feet of water on communities.
The Red Cross, he said, helps find them a safe place to stay, feeds them and helps replace medications.
McIntrye added, “We don’t leave until everyone has somewhere to go.”
Parks and O’Toole, two of only five paid Red Cross staff members assigned to the current disaster responses, have hit the ground, even if it’s running “in place,” so to speak. Both were too busy for interviews, which is why McIntyre stepped up. O’Toole, who has been with the Northern Ohio Red Cross for four years, is often working up to 16 hours a day with the Oregon relief. Because of the three-hour time difference, sometimes his TEAMS meetings start as late as 11:30 p.m.
O’Toole has a unique understanding of fire disasters. For almost 35 years, he was a Cleveland firefighter. He was the assistant fire chief, as well as the chief of operations for the department and manager of the Cleveland mayor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness following 9/11 He was also briefly the acting fire chief.
Parks, who joined the Red Cross as its CEO five years ago, is a retired Coast Guard rear admiral. Before retirement, he was the commander of the Coast Guard’s 9th District, which is responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the five Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and parts of the surrounding states, including 6,700 miles of shoreline and 1,500 miles of the international border with Canada. Multi-tasking is nothing new to him.
As part of the Hurricane Laura and wildfire relief efforts, the Red Cross nationally has provided emergency lodging to more than 260,000 residents and served more than 769,000 meals and snacks. Nearly 175,000 relief items, including blankets and clothing, have been distributed. The Northern Ohio efforts work intricately within that network of support — even from the basement and kitchen coordination by Parks and O’Toole.
“We also coordinate medical help, including psychological support,” McIntyre said.
COVID has added a wrinkle to the Red Cross’s first priority: providing shelter. Because of social-distancing requirements, homeless or displaced people must be put up in hotel rooms or dorms, or the shelters have to be smaller with 6 feet between cots.
“We adhere to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols,” he said.
McIntyre notes that with so many needs, the Northern Ohio Red Cross always can use volunteers. Not everyone has to deploy. Help is also needed on the homefront.
“It only takes a few hours of virtual training and we could qualify volunteers to be shelter workers in an area that has experienced a major disaster,” he said. “We are in constant need of volunteers.”
He added, “There are both virtual deployments and case workers.” For example, the Red Cross uses “digital volunteers,” who monitor social media and can “respond to inquiries, complaints or misinformation,” McIntyre said.
Meanwhile, Parks and O’Toole continue their virtual mission in Louisiana and Oregon. And they’re ready to jump in, so to speak, wherever needed.
