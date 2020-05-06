LORAIN COUNTY
Voters determined their choices for county, state and federal offices in a primary election originally scheduled for March 17, but extended to April 28 because of concerns about coronavirus. The extension allowed voters to cast absentee ballots after polling places were ordered closed.
Fewer than a quarter of Lorain County's 208,000-plus registered voters cast ballots in the primary. Unofficial results from the Board of Elections reported 47,757 ballots cast. The election will not be certified until later this month. It's not unusual for an election to be certified weeks after Election Day to allow time for properly postmarked ballots to be received and counted and for provisional ballots to be verified.
Director Paul Adams said 8,033 vote-by-mail ballots were requested, but not received. As long as completed ballots were postmarked by April 27, and the board receives the ballots by May 8, they will be counted. Adams said he was unable to predict how many of those outstanding ballots will return.
The presidential primary took a back seat to several local races that received more attention, including Republican contested primaries for two Lorain County Commission posts and Democrat primaries for Lorain County prosecuting attorney and Ohio’s U.S. House District 4. It appears that President Trump will face Democrat Joe Biden Nov. 3. Biden appears to have won by a large margin among Democratic voters, although the election results are not yet certified.
The following summarizes Nov. 3 face-offs based on unofficial primary results from last week.
Lorain County commissioners
Incumbent Democrat Lorain County Commissioner Lori Kokoski, who ran unopposed in the primary, will face North Ridgeville Republican Michelle Hung and Libertarian write-in candidate Daniel Fichtel of Vermilion. Hung bested Gerald Phillips in the Republican primary 57% to 43%. Kokoski is from Elyria.
Democrat incumbent Sharon Sweda, who was appointed two years ago to complete the term of Ted Kalo after he stepped down to become Lorain clerk of courts, will face Republican and former County Commissioner David Moore of Amherst. Moore faced former North Ridgeville Mayor David Gillock in the primary, beating him 60% to 40%. Sweda lives in Amherst.
Lorain County prosecuting attorney
Democrat J.D. Tomlinson of Amherst beat incumbent Dennis Will. Tomlinson faces Republican Robert Gargasz of Lorain, who ran unopposed. Will, a retired police captain and Marine Corps veteran, served as prosecutor 16 years.
Lorain County coroner
Republican Frank Miller of Columbia Station ran unopposed in the primary and faces no opposition Nov. 3.
Lorain County engineer
Democrat incumbent Ken Carney of Amherst Township ran unopposed in the primary and has no opposition in November.
Lorain County recorder
Democrat Incumbent Judy Nedwick of Elyria faces Republican Mike Doran of North Ridgeville in November. Neither had primary opposition.
Lorain County sheriff
Democrat incumbent Phil R. Stammitti ran unopposed in the primary and has no opposition in November.
Lorain County treasurer
Democrat incumbent Daniel Talarek ran unopposed in the primary and has no opposition in November.
Lorain County clerk of courts
Democrat incumbent Tom Orlando ran unopposed in the primary and has no opposition in November.
Ohio House of Representatives – District 55
Incumbent Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) faces Democrat Zack Stepp of Elyria. Manning and Stepp ran unopposed in the primary. The district includes Avon Lake, Sheffield Village and part of North Ridgeville.
Ohio House of Representatives – District 56
Incumbent Joe Miller (D-Amherst) faces Republican Bradley A. Lacko of Amherst Nov. 3. They were unopposed in the primary. Sheffield Lake is in District 56.
Ohio House of Representatives – District 57
Incumbent Dick Stein (R-Norwalk) faces Democrat Dara Adkison of Columbia Station. Both ran unopposed in the primary. Avon and part of North Ridgeville are in District 57.
U.S. House of Representatives – District 4
Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan had no primary opposition and will likely face Democrat Shannon M. Freshour, winner of a three way primary contest, Libertarian Steve Perkins and Independent Chris Gibbs.
Freshour captured 51.2% of Lorain County votes, while Mike Larsen and Jeffrey Sites won about 25% each. She was ahead in voting across the district on election night with 47.5% of the vote to Sites' 29% and Larsen's 23.5%.
Perkins captured 27 votes in Lorain County communities that are part of the district and 195 votes total.
Gibbs did not compete in the primary.
Jordan is from Urbana in Champaign County; Freshour is from Marysville in Union County; Perkins is from Pataskala in Licking County; and Gibbs is from Maplewood in Shelby County. The district includes parts of southern Lorain County including Sheffield Village.
U.S. House of Representatives – District 7
Incumbent Republican Robert Gibbs had no primary opposition and now faces Democratic write-in candidate Quentin Potter of Plain Township in Stark County and Libertarian Brandon Lape of Danville in Knox County in November. Gibbs is from Lakeland in Holmes County. Avon and North Ridgeville are in District 7.
U.S. House of Representatives – District 9
Incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur will face Republican Ron Weber Nov. 3. Kaptur secured 90% of the Democrat primary vote against contender Peter Rosewicz and Weber out-polled three opponents – Charles Barrett, Tim Connors and Timothy Corrigan. Kaptur is from Toledo in Lucas County and Weber is from Amherst. Sheffield Lake and Avon Lake are in District 9.
