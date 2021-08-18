Ed Pivcevich, the co-founder of West Life Newspaper, died Aug. 13 at 93. Pivcevich founded West Life News with Harold K. Douthit II in 1959.
Pivcevich retired in 1992 after selling his interest in West Life to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He graduated from Yale University in 1949 and was the first football player in school history to letter for four years.
Information regarding funeral services is pending.
