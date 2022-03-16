District 3 of the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the following roadwork and impacts for Lorain County beginning this week.
State Route 2 (Interstate 90) resurfacing project: State Route 2, from just east of Baumhart Road to just east of SR 58, will have daily and nightly single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained at all times. Estimated completion: May 2022.
U.S. Route 6 waterline and valve replacement project – U.S. 6, from Moore Road to Curtis Drive in Avon, is closed for the Avon Lake Regional Water waterline and valve replacement project. The detour route for eastbound motorists is U.S. 6 to Moore Road, south on Moore Road to Walker Road, east on Walker to Avon Belden Road, north on Avon Belden to U.S. 6, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday.
U.S. Route 20 resurfacing project – U.S. 20, from SR 10 to Chestnut Ridge Road, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Crews will begin working on full-depth concrete repairs. At least one lane in each direction will be maintained and there are no lane width restrictions. Estimated completion: October 2022.
I-90 bridge reconstruction – I-90 eastbound and westbound at the structures over the railroad tracks, between French Creek Road and Colorado Avenue will have lane closures for a bridge reconstruction project. Traffic will be maintained with barrels and portable concrete barriers. Speed limits will be 55 mph for areas with a barrier wall and 50 mph for areas with barrels when workers are present. Estimated completion: May 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.