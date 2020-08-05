The Ohio High School Athletic Association has given the OK for all fall sports in the state to begin practicing and three to begin play. Many schools opened their practices Saturday.
“While all fall sports can practice, contests between schools in the sports of golf, tennis and volleyball have been approved by Governor Mike DeWine.” the association said in a news release issued Friday. “The OHSAA continues to work with the Governor’s Office toward approval of contests in cross country, field hockey, soccer and football.”
The association released guidelines for high school sports before issuing the news release.
Fall sports were given specific guidelines, while an overall guideline was given for athletics.
The guidelines say:
Keep distancing and wear face masks when not playing.
Eliminate unnecessary travel.
Reduce or eliminate contact with athletes from other schools.
There are further recommendations, many of which have been in practice since the outbreak began.
Stay home when sick.
Complete all educational requirements.
Daily screening of temperature/symptoms.
Distancing when possible
Wash hands or use sanitizer when entering and exiting the weight room.
Limit group size.
Keep game balls with single groups and sanitize them between uses.
Sanitize gyms properly.
Hold virtual meetings when possible.
School leaders must oversee all strategies and screening and remain in contact with the local health department.
There are action plans for anyone failing a screening and testing positive for COVID-19. The individual will be isolated with a face covering. A decision will be made to either contact their health care facility or an emergency department. The individual may recover at home, but must test negative for COVID-19 before returning.
Detailed explanations can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y4xcteto
Each sport has its own guidelines.
Football
One of the biggest changes is the expansion of the team box from the 30s to the 10s, adding 40 yards in which team members can be distanced.
Officials will have minimal contact with the ball. The ball will be placed by a player after an official marks the spot with a bean bag. Meanwhile, the ball will be sanitized throughout the contest.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y55nyycy
Cross Country
One of the biggest changes is widening the course to at least 6 feet in the narrowest part.
For more detailed provisions, go to https://tinyurl.com/yycppx89
Field Hockey
Social distancing will be maintained in pregame ceremonies, while handshakes before and after games will be eliminated.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/y5wow8ay
Golf
Many guidelines deal with the course. The host team will identify guidelines with the host course and communicate those with the visiting team.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3caouu3
Soccer
Many guidelines are universal, but a unique one is that the referees may use electronic whistles.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yymzwevq
Tennis
Importance of social distancing is stressed, including while playing doubles.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/y68hymqx
Volleyball
There will not be a coin toss to determine the serving team. The visiting team will serve first and then alternate first serve for the remaining non-deciding sets. If a disadvantage is present, officials will allow a coin toss.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxh4gnlv
Brian Love is a freelance sports writer in Cleveland. He can be reached at lakewoodoh2002@yahoo.com.
