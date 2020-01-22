WESTLAKE
Golfing is a science to Tim Neumann and his partner, PJ Myers.
Founders of Par5Performance, the duo want to provide Westlake with an indoor golfing facility where golfers can drive and putt year-round. The business aims to improve golfers’ performance by utilizing a 2,200-square-foot fitness studio and three virtual-reality golf machines that will analyze players’ swings, club positions and movements and show them how to improve.
They have applied to the city for a conditional use permit to create a 5,000-square-foot facility at 909 Crocker Road near Party Animal north of Interstate 90. The city’s Planning Commission will review the application on Feb. 3 and make a recommendation to city council whether or not to approve it, Planning Director James Bedell said.
Par5Performance’s main draw will be the TrackMan, which simulates a golf range or course and tracks a player’s swing, club path and clubface angles using dual radar technology, Neumann said.
“If you were to watch a PGA Tour event, you would see professionals practicing with a TrackMan device,” he said.
Golfers of all ages and abilities will be welcome to use the company’s facilities. They hope to eventually launch a junior development program for those ages 8-18, according to documents provided by the city.
They chose this site because it’s near four country clubs and several public courses, including Meadowood Golf Course in Westlake and Hilliard Lakes Golf Club in Avon, Neumann said.
“We feel like Westlake is the center of golfing in Northeast Ohio,” he said. “The city is really a good central point that we could reach out to all areas around — not only the community, but the entire lakeshore community.”
Both Neumann and Myers live in Westlake. Myers, a lifelong resident, has worked in health care sales for Hyland Software for 15 years. He is the head coach of the St. Ignatius High School golf program.
Neumann has lived in the city with his family for 11 years and owns Neumann Strength and Conditioning, a company that focuses on training junior-level golfers. He received his certifications from Titleist Performance Institute, which trained 18 of the last 20 major champions, he said.
Although it’s early in the planning process, Neumann said that Par5Performance is considering a range of payment options from memberships to hourly courses. The business will also be open to parties or those looking to get a round of virtual golf in when it’s cold, snowing or raining.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.