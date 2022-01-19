The district has plans in place — including online classes — if the coronavirus pandemic continues to increase in intensity, North Ridgeville City Schools Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said during her first “Coffee and Conversation” session Jan. 5.
Residents were invited to the North Ridgeville Academic Center for an informal opportunity to quiz the superintendent on school issues. About a half dozen attended, including Mayor Kevin Corcoran.
During 2021 and the new year so far, 22 students and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district website. Ramsey-Caserio said if numbers rise, the district is ready to take steps such as returning to online learning for all students.
The district operated on a hybrid system last year with students taking classes both in person and online. The district offered an online learning option this year, but only 18 students were signed up districtwide.
Staffing full-time teachers could become a problem if a large number of instructors contract the virus. Ramsey-Caserio talked about potentially closing one or two buildings, among other possible measures.
“We have options, but none of them are good,” the superintendent said.
The district already has a major shortage of substitutes. The schools were able to fill 90% of substitute positions prior to the pandemic. That figure has dropped to roughly 50%. The district was short 37 substitutes on Jan. 4. The situation is so severe some administrative staffers are teaching classes, Ramsey-Caserio said, adding the schools also have a shortage of bus drivers.
A few parents expressed concerns regarding what they see as a lack of communication from the district. Parent Jeff Zdilla said he would love to do some volunteer work for the schools but cannot find any information on doing so.
“It seems like it’s very difficult to find out what’s going on around here,” Zdilla said.
Ramsey-Caserio said addressing communication with parents has been a concern of hers . She said the district uses platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to reach parents. Officials are in the process of updating the district website to make it easier to use on mobile devices.
Ramsey-Caserio also touched on what she called the district’s need to expand its facilities.
“We really need to address some of our space concerns,” she said, noting the district has not gone to voters for additional money for 10 years. That length of time between ballot money issues is virtually unheard of in Ohio, Ramsey-Caserio said.
The district plans to use mobile, temporary classrooms to ease some of its existing space crunch.
“That’s hardly an ideal solution,” Ramsey-Caserio said.
The continuing rapid residential growth of the city is the primary reason behind the need for new space. City Hall does not have the final numbers of new housing starts for 2021, Corcoran said. He expects that number to be between 250 and 300 in 2022. One or two large city subdivisions are now built out, he said.
The next Coffee and Conversation event will be with Corcoran at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at North Ridgeville City Hall, 7307 Avon Belden Road. Future events will be held beginning at 9 a.m. March 16, April 12 and May 17 at the academic center.
Ramsey-Caserio said she would consider holding evening events, making it easier for parents who work during the day to attend.
