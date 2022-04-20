Five parents strongly requested the school board remove what they call a violent and sexually explicit book from the AP Language course.
AP, or Advanced Placement, is a course run by the College Board which allows students to take specific courses to earn college credit and/or qualify for more advanced courses when they begin college.
The book in question is “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Published in 1970, the book is set in Lorain and follows Pecola Breedlove, an 11-year-old African American girl who is convinced she is ugly and wishes she had lighter skin and blue eyes.
“The Bluest Eye” has been banned in school districts before because it was considered sexually explicit and depicts child sexual abuse. It was recently unbanned in a school district in St. Louis, Missouri after the school board faced criticism and a class-action lawsuit.
Rocky River Schools are not looking to ban the book totally, but possibly offer other coursework in its place or replace the book in the curriculum.
“My daughter was visibly shaken having to read and then present material on this book in class. She personally asked me to make sure no student in this district was ever asked to read this book,” said Laurie Rauser a school board candidate who ran on the November 2021 ballot. “The book violates the district's Code of Conduct Policy which strictly prohibits abusive language or gestures, photos or other such means which are offensive, obscene, abusive, threatening vulgar.”
Rauser continued by saying that the district needs to remove the book from the curriculum, apologize, notify the families involved and offer guidance to students who have read the material.
“The parents of these children rely on you to respect them to uphold the sacred trust that we have placed in you to teach our children and try to protect them from harm,” said Anne Douglas. “It is the school's job to be the gatekeepers of the curriculum, but the district has violated the sacred trust when it comes to the AP English curriculum. The emotional and psychological well-being of our children has been put at risk.”
Assistant Superintendent Liz Anderson addressed the parents saying that she had been meeting with them and believed they were in agreement that a solution was in the works.
“I thought we had great meetings before even and I told them what I was working on it,’” Anderson said. “Some of you are aware that I met with the teacher, who is new this year and teaching a board-approved course that he did not write.”
Anderson said she doesn't feel as though she has failed to be responsive to the concerns of the parents. “I’m saddened to hear that they feel that way, I thought we were building trust,” Anderson said. “I certainly felt that way towards them, but I think that’s changed now frankly.”
Superintendent Michael Shoaf said the solution will be brought in front of the board for approval.
President Addie Olander asked the parents for patience to let the process continue and see how it will end.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
