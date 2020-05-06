ROCKY RIVER
Tucked away on the western edge of Rocky River’s popular Elmwood Park, past the baseball diamonds, wooded ravines and hiking trails, lies a concrete tunnel cut into a hillside that carries Spencer Creek to Bradstreet’s Landing and Lake Erie.
The tunnel, which seems to be ripped right out of a Stephen King novel, is irresistible to area youth. But even the graffiti warns of a dark side: About 20 yards into the tunnel is a scrawled message: “No going back.” At about 30 yards, the route takes a steep, dangerous and dark drop.
With students out of school and adults looking for an escape, the park has drawn many more visitors. And the dark, ominous tunnel has become a popular destination for teenagers. Despite the risks, a reporter from West Life found groups of teens from Rocky River Middle School and Rocky River High School hanging out in or around the tunnel on four separate days the past two weeks.
A parent, who is a regular park hiker and asked that his name not be used, said he has seen several teens on different occasions over the past month enter and exit the tunnel.
"I don't think they grasp the danger they are facing," he said. "They could get trapped."
Some teens confirmed that more youth are going into the tunnel since the pandemic and that some said they have seen their friends post pictures on Instagram and other social media platforms of them posed in the tunnel.
It seems to offer an exciting diversion, and an almost rite of passage experience. The recent movies It and It II also seem to create an aurora of mystery and temptation. The movie is about a shape-shifting evil that emerges from a storm sewer tunnel every 27 years.
Questions posed to city leaders from West Life have prompted an investigation. “Nobody should be going in there at all,“ said Safety Service Director Rich Snyder when told last week. “It absolutely is not safe at all to go into that tunnel.”
Spencer Creek flows from the Westwood Country Club under Detroit Road, under Interstate 90, the railroad tracks and just east of the Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant boundary. As the creek approaches the fenced-off property, it enters a tunnel. The creek is used to dump cleaned water back into the lake from the sewage plant, Snyder said.
The tunnel has been there since the 1960s and acts as a storm water tunnel for the treatment facility. This means someone could potentially get caught in a surge of water and washed away, or stuck during a flood with no safe way to escape, said Snyder who wasn’t aware of the teenagers’ excursions into the storm drain.
The city relies on the West Shore Hazardous Material and Technical Rescue team for situations related to confined spaces like the tunnel. Depending on the time and size of the team needed to rescue someone from the space, the city could be charged more than $1,000 for the rescue, said Fire Chief Aaron Lenart.
“We’ve never had a rescue done in that tunnel before,” he said. “Our crews have walked it though just in case. I’ve never been in it though.”
Possible penalties for trespassing in the tunnel could include being arrested for trespassing on public property, being brought into court and possible charges of delinquencies. Depending on the situation, trespassers’ personal and social life could be investigated, Law Director Andrew Bemer.
The city’s police department reported they have not receive any complaints about anyone exploring the tunnel, although they are aware that the pool area on the creek near the train tracks is a popular hangout spot. Still, word of going into the tunnel is new to them, according to Lt. George Lichman.
“We’ve certainly had a large number of complaints about people in Elmwood Park but not for this specific reason.” he said.
There are no signs warning people about the tunnel or marking it as dangerous. The city will consider ways of preventing such a dangerous activity from taking place but that there is no easy answer to the problem, Snyder said.
Some ideas to eliminate the access were discussed in the interview Friday such as moving the fence that follows the water treatment facility boundary to block off the tunnel or erecting a gate at the entrance would create issues for the city. But these measures would require constant maintenance because it's likely during storms that debris washed down Spencer Creek would create a dam, causing possible flooding upstream, Snyder said.
“You would also need to engineer something strong enough to withstand certain debris that could get caught on a fence or gate,” he said.
Talk of teenagers venturing down the tunnel began last month when a concerned parent noticed three teenagers walking out of it. Spencer Creek has been a popular spot for teens to hang out after school, everyone interviewed for this story knew of the creek and had some fond memory attached to it, even Lt. Lichman.
“My wife grew up here and could tell stories about the pond back there too,” Lichman said.
While the city works to figure out how to stem the increased traffic of thrill-seekers, Snyder urges bystanders to alert them if they see anyone entering or exiting the tunnel.
“If anyone sees or hears about teenagers or anybody going in or out of those tunnels, please contact the city,” he said. “Exploring those tunnels is extremely dangerous and we don’t want anyone getting hurt.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
