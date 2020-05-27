NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Local businesses trying to recover from temporary shutdowns are allowed to repurpose outdoor spaces to aid them in complying with social-distancing rules.
North Ridgeville City Council on May 18 approved emergency legislation temporarily suspending for 180 days rules governing the number of parking spaces required by individual businesses. The idea is to let commercial enterprises, including bars and restaurants, expand their available business space into parking lots.
For example, restaurants and bars can set up outdoor dining areas in parking spaces and also on sidewalks, providing more room for customers while maintaining social-distancing mandates imposed by the state.
Retail establishments can use parking lots and sidewalks for displaying merchandise. Stores must enforce social-distancing guidelines, which could limit the number of people allowed inside simultaneously.
“I’d like to say I think this is a fantastic idea,” City Council President Martin DeVries said, adding the city must do anything possible to help its shops, and especially its restaurants, get back on their feet.
According to the new rules, businesses must obtain and return to the city's building department a form outlining their plans. There is no charge connected with the form. Neither the administration nor legislators gave any timeframe for approval of the permits after they are submitted, though at least one bar on Center Ridge had outdoor seating in its parking by roughly the middle of last week.
Council members further indicated the city’s willingness to approve tents or other coverings to protect goods and provide shelter for customers.
The legislation passed unanimously.
In other action, council approved extending a 90-day moratorium on granting permits for billboards or signs for an additional 90 days.
Council also approved seeking grants to repair a portion of Sugar Ridge Road from Waterbury Boulevard to the west corporation limits of the city, replacing asphalt and concrete pavements, and providing new pavement markings. Officials noted the project will not happen for two or three years even under the best of circumstances. However, Corcoran and others said North Ridgeville must make grant applications now to be eligible for certain funding. The mayor and others noted several times during the meeting the street is in poor condition.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
