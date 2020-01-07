Pet masks could save lives in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - The North Ridgeville Fire Department is now better prepared to save pets affected by smoke from a fire.
Invisible Fence of North Olmsted donated three sets of pet oxygen masks to the fire department on Dec. 30 to equip three of its fire trucks. Each set contains three mask sizes – small, medium and large. The donation is part of Invisible Fence’s “Project Breathe” program, which provides pet oxygen masks to local fire departments.
The department did not have the masks before. Now, critical time won’t be spent transporting a pet who needs oxygen to a local veterinarian.
“I think the masks are another great thing to have and something additional that the fire department can have to help the community,” said Steven Acord, a North Ridgeville firefighter and paramedic. “Pets are a member of the family, and the masks are something we can have on hand to help them on the scene if we need to use them.”
