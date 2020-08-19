ROCKY RIVER
An online petition demanding that Rocky River students have in-person learning this semester has almost reached its goal of 1,000 signatures.
The petition was introduced by a group called The Rocky River Parents & Stakeholders through social media earlier this month. In it, the organization outlined several points that officials needed to consider including a low spread and death rate in children from COVID-19, and the negative impact on students’ mental health. As of Monday, the petition had 864 signatures.
Despite this, Rocky River City School District officials have decided how school will be conducted this year. During an Aug. 12 special meeting, the school board voted unanimously to start this year’s first semester online. The first day of school is still Aug. 31.
“This is at the recommendation of the County Board of Health and to do it for the first quarter,” Superintendent Michael Shoaf said during the meeting.
In July, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommended that schools switch to online learning after cases spiked in the region. The Ohio COVID-19 public alert health system has classified the county as "red" for its very high rate of spread. As of Monday, there were 1,689 cases in the county.
In the school’s online model of learning, students will meet with the teacher via video chat regularly during the day and will be graded on work and participation. Weekly schedules will be posted for students and both special education and language services will be offered in this model. Despite the move to online learning, sports and extracurricular activities will continue as planned for this year, but those plans could change, said Spokesperson Greg Murphy.
However, students might still be able to come into school if the county sees a drop in cases, Shoaf said.
“If circumstances were to change and the board of health revised their recommendations to us, then I think I would come to the board and provide a timeframe for us to reopen the schools sooner than the first quarter,” he said. “But without any substantial changes, remote learning is an appropriate recommendation for the first quarter.”
The decision to begin the school year completely online has not been easy for the community. Before a board meeting on Aug. 5, more than 100 student athletes and parents protested online learning and pleaded with Shoaf to consider ignoring the Board of Health’s recommendation.
Before their decision on Aug. 12, officials had planned to open in their hybrid model which was a mix of online and in-person learning. Board member Addie Olander understands parents’ concerns about keeping classes online for the first 10 weeks of school.
“I think we’re all disappointed that we can’t open in our hybrid model,” she said. “We worked very hard and did incredible work to ensure the safety of our students. However, we need to follow the guidelines provided to us by state and local authorities.”
