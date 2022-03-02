Nothing was easy about the two state relay championships Aidan Carter, Braden Devorace, Drew Helms and Mathew Stankivicz claimed on Feb. 25.
The buildup was slow, the many hours of practice were long, the competition from traditional state powers was fierce.
But in the final two races of their high school careers together at the Division II state meet, they swam as if their lives depended on it and made history.
The pool inside the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton became their chlorinated stage, as they won titles in both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. They’re the first Pirates to reach the top of the state podium since Paul Martin won the 100 breaststroke event in 1972.
“This was our final meet on the team, the final swim,” Carter said. “So for the 400 free, we knew we had to put every ounce of effort we had into it, to go out with a bang. In the 200 free, we were second in (preliminaries), so we had something to shoot for that pushed us further.”
They finished the 200 free relay in 1:25.31, nearly dropping a full second off their prelim time and nipping Springfield Kenton Ridge (1:25.77). They were even better in the 400, cutting more than a second off their prelim and finishing in 3:09.15, ahead of Dayton Oakwood (3:10.51).
Bundled with top-10 finishes by Helms (21.63) and Devorace (21.75) in the 50 free and a pair of school-record times by Michael Esdon in the 200 (1:44.79) and 500 free (4:44.85), the Pirates scored 156 points and finished second overall behind Division II powerhouse Hunting Valley University School. They were 18 points ahead of another in third-place Gates Mills Hawken (138).
“It was impressive,” Pirates coach Mark Harris said. “They came to play. They were goofing around earlier this week at practice, really relaxed, and I said this is a business trip. We’re not here to goof around and have fun and take pictures, we’re here to take care of business. And it was pretty cool to watch.”
The relay teams are etched in school history now, with seniors Carter, Devorace and Helms wrapping their high school careers. Stankivicz is a junior.
“It was great to have all our hard work pay off,” Helms said. “To win those relays felt amazing. I think (our success) is because of our dynamic. If you have a good relationship with your teammates, you’re going to want to go faster to make them happy.”
As the season wore on, Harris reminded the four that they were good enough to hang with the best relay teams in the state. At the Northeast Classic meet in Canton in January, they proved it to themselves, finishing in the top 10 in both events in a loaded field.
Their confidence in the pool was back, and their focus narrowed. After helping the Pirates to an eighth consecutive Great Lakes Conference championship, they rolled through their sectional and district meets and returned to Canton to make a lasting mark.
“It was triumphant,” Harris said. “You’re looking at gladiators. You’re looking at the best of the best for the whole state. For a small school like us in a small-school state environment, it’s unbelievable.”
Swain in his element
To Avon Lake junior Joe Swain, getting to the Division I state meet was enough.
Taking 10th in the 200 free (1:40.47) and 12th in the 100 backstroke (51.12) was a sweet conclusion to a Canton journey that was arduous and even overdue. Swain missed state by a razor-thin margin in the 200 last year.
“My freshman year, I never thought I’d get to this point,” Swain said. “It feels great to get here.”
He joined divers Emma Schum and Bella Pfiel in Canton and closed his season with Lorain County records in both of his events, which he set at a district meet at Bowling Green State University on Feb. 19.
It was a successful season for Avon Lake’s boys and girls swim programs, which don’t have a home pool and weren’t allowed to practice at their adopted one at Oberlin College the past two years due to COVID restrictions.
The teams had been spending their time rotating between different pools around the area, including the Avon YMCA and Rocky River Recreation Center, often practicing late in the evening – the only way they could book pool time.
“Things were awful,” Shoremen coach Daniel Smith said. “We were practicing between two different pools and neither of them had swimming blocks.”
During the off-season, Smith held voluntary workouts on a beach in Vermilion where his athletes would swim in Lake Erie. All of the unfortunate adjustments to the teams’ weekly schedule led to them using the slogan “Embrace the suck”, which eventually found its way onto T-shirts.
The difficulty of trying to put in the work amongst so much change hardened Swain’s resolve. A year-round swimmer who also competes nationally through the Lakeshore Swim Club, he put all the hours of training – wherever they took place – to good use.
“It was tough at times,” Swain said. “I felt like I represented my city well this year, and didn’t feel like I let anyone down like I did last year. This year I feel like I redeemed myself (after missing state).”
Area standouts
Bay junior Nina LaRosa closed her season on a high note at the Division II state meet on Feb. 25, taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.78).
In the Division I meet on Feb. 26, Avon sophomore Alex Downing took fourth individually in the 100 back (55.76) and seventh in the 100 fly (55.88). She joined teammates Bridget Kurtzwell, Rayna Swope and Eva Molenaar to finish 11th in the 200 medley relay (1:47.63).
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.