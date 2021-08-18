Everyone in the tight-knit bunch that was the 2020 Rocky River girls soccer team could feel that, even amongst the chaos of COVID-19, something was special.
And they backed up that speculation with action on the field. The Pirates went 19-1-2 and advanced to the Division II state semifinal.
They ultimately finished three goals short of the final, losing 4-2 to eventual state champion Mansfield Madison. But they at least knocked on the door.
This fall, 16 players are back and want to kick it down.
“I can’t even count how many people have come up to us and asked ‘are you going to states this year’,” senior midfielder Sophia Murray said. “I’m like, that’s the goal. Knowing how far we got last year and didn’t make it, that fuels us to try even harder and get there this year.”
Murray, along with co-captains Taylor Byall and Addie Harris, were all major midfield pieces of last season’s team, and are charged with pushing this year’s roster to what they hope are similar heights. Five starters return, but much of the roster received valuable varsity minutes.
Coach Patrick Hopkins hopes this year’s batch of Pirates can gel as well as the last one, which had to navigate strict pandemic regulations and spent a chunk of the school year not even able to attend classes in person. Their dedication to one another led to wins on the field and, more importantly, zero COVID-19 cases within the program.
“Last year was crazy for everybody, but one thing I noticed last year was that no matter what, that was the closest team we’ve ever had, because all we had was each other,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to sit in the classrooms and do all that. They weren’t going out with their non-soccer friends. They were committed to the group, committed to what we wanted to do and they stuck together. It was something I was so glad to have been a part of, seeing that team and their camaraderie. A lot of that’s carried over to this year.”
On the road to the final four, the Pirates put on a clinic most nights, scoring a total of 85 goals to just 12 allowed. They recorded a school-record 15 shutouts, one more than the famed 2013 team that won the state title.
Until losing to Madison and reigning national Gatorade Player of the Year Taylor Huff, the Pirates had won 16 games in a row, tying the 2013 record.
This year’s roster still has talent to spare, starting with a midfield led by its three captains. Due to an inexperienced back end – the Pirates are replacing graduated standouts in goalie Sabrina Rick and top defenders Keira Vesy, Cecelia Wischmeier and Mia Kelly – the team's strengths will lie in its attack. Though assist leader Maya Patti (16) also graduated, her younger sister, sophomore Ava, led the team in goals (28) by a wide margin and will be back up front, confounding defenses.
“We still have nine girls that played in the state semifinal last year on this team,” Hopkins said. “They’re hungry for it.”
Byall was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11 goals. Murray, Mackenzie Russell, Cara McKenna and Bella Crompton each had four and will factor into Hopkins’ lineup.
“We’re so used to everyone up (front), we have everyone coming back,” Murray said. “We all got to play together last year and we all know how bad we want it.”
The Pirates will also play a tough non-conference schedule this fall in preparation for another deep tournament run. They open this Saturday at Columbus Bishop Watterson, a ranked Division I team that they beat in Rocky River last season, 1-0. On Aug. 30, they’ll host Louisville. A final four rematch with Madison looms on Sept. 6. Matches with St. Joseph Academy, Brunswick, Chagrin Falls and Bellville Clearfork will make for tough obstacles.
Then there’s the expanded Great Lakes Conference, where the defending league champions will have to contend with newcomers Westlake and North Olmsted, as well as yearly stalwarts Buckeye and Bay. The Pirates’ home opener will be against the Bucks on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited,” Byall said. “We get to play some teams we normally didn’t get to play, some stronger teams. This year we know there’s a lot of competition coming into the league.”
Contact this reporter at sports@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.