Plans for the 5.7-acre site of the former Lakewood Hospital could be revealed in the near future.
The Columbus-based developer, CASTO, and the city have made enough progress that plans should be revealed in the next month, according to the NEO Blog website. It could possibly be about the same time that Mayor Meghan George gives her State of the City address on April 6.
The plans would then be submitted to the City Council and the public for review.
Lakewood Hospital closed in 2016 and was torn down in 2019. Carnegie Management and Development Corp. of Westlake had won the bid for the property, but pulled out of the project after contamination was found on the site due to a disagreement on who was responsible for cleanup.
CASTO and North Pointe Realty were the original runners-up, and agreed to take on the project in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.