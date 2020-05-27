WESTLAKE
West Bay Plaza developers are looking to bring new life into the shopping center after Marc’s moved to a new location last year.
SITE Centers, which owns the plaza at Detroit and Crocker roads, will begin a massive construction project that will include replacing the building Marc’s occupied to accommodate more businesses. It is unclear when the project will begin.
The project will include creating space for six new storefronts that could feature a mix of retail and restaurants. The project also includes space for a patio on the south side of the building near the McDonald’s and space for 11 additional parking spots, said Planning Director James Bedell.
Developers plan to remove the existing 45,000-square-foot structure and build a 24,000-square-foot building in its place.
The Planning Commission placed conditions on the new building, including that its exterior lighting be dimmable and match the rest of the center’s and that all HVAC equipment be screened from the public, according to information provided by the city.
The project was approved by the Planning Commission in December and is part of a larger project aimed at revamping the shopping center. This is the final phase of a three-year project that began in 2017 and included demolishing two of the three existing buildings, construction and enhancing the façade of the center’s storefronts.
West Bay Plaza is off Interstate 90 across from Crocker Park. The shopping center has 18 businesses operating there including ULTA and Homesense.
Marc’s opened its 45,000-square-foot store at Detroit and Canterbury roads in December. The 6-acre lot will also feature two small storefronts that will provide space for four businesses, including a gym being considered by City Council.
SITE Centers declined to comment on the project, citing it does not comment on matters regarding any of its projects, according to spokesperson Brandon Day.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.