Lakewood-based Roundstone Insurance will be the anchor of the office space in a proposed $19 million mixed-use development at the site of the former Lakewood Hospital in downtown Lakewood. The site, called “the ditch” by many residents, is between St. Charles and Belle avenues on Detroit Avenue.
Details of the development, announced last week on the city website, were submitted to City Council on Monday by Mayor Meghan George, ending several years of speculation about the 5.7-acre site after work on a previous development came to a halt when contaminated soil was discovered.
Lakewood Hospital closed in 2016 and was torn down in 2019. Carnegie Management and Development Corp. terminated a development and use agreement related to the proposed $72 million One Lakewood Place at the site due to a disagreement on the payment of the clean-up of the dry cleaning chemicals. COSTO and North Pointe Realty was selected to come up with a new plan in 2021.
Roundstone Insurance is an important part of the new plan, being involved in negotiations with developers COSTO and North Pointe Realty. Poundstone, which has about 100 employees, will purchase office space with plans to expand and hire an additional 100 employees.
The development will have 65,000 square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of commercial space for retail and restaurants, 20,000 square feet of community space, about 200 apartments that include 40 for low-income residents, and a parking garage.
“Those aspirations included community and economic development priorities for public space; high quality architectural & environmental design; diverse & affordable housing; active commercial uses; and workforce growth,” George said in a statement. “The elements of this agreement achieve that vision.”
Lakewood-based Poundstone became the anchor of the office space after having a difficult time finding adequate office space for the growing company.
“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the heart of Lakewood with a new office building,” said Mike Schroeder, CEO and Founder of Roundstone. “We’re committed to our Cleveland roots and creating jobs in Ohio and are grateful to be part of the vibrant Lakewood community.
Although Poundstone negotiated with COSTO and North Point Realty, it will be in the upper portion of the office space. The lower portion is reserved by the developers.
The front of the building will have community space that will be used for the frequent events that take place in the downtown area.
“We’re working closely with the City of Lakewood and the community to create a development with a true sense of place that respects Lakewood’s character,” said Scott Simon, President of North Pointe Realty. “That includes unique public space assets for the people of Lakewood to meet and connect.”
Once adopted by Lakewood City Council, the term sheet will empower the Mayor’s Office to negotiate final terms with CASTO and North Pointe. If Council approves the terms soon, the City and CASTO expect construction work on the site could begin later this year.
