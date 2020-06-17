WESTSHORE
After months of closure due to worries over the spread of the coronavirus, communities across the state have reopened their playground facilities. Many Westshore suburbs allowed visitors to return to playgrounds on June 10 with various cleaning programs and safety precautions in place.
Following are how some Westshore communities are handling playground reopenings. Not all communities responded to inquiries about their plans.
Avon
Mayor Bryan Jensen said he reopened playgrounds as soon as the state allowed, on June 10. Park workers will sanitize playground equipment once a week, he said, and equipment was sprayed with a disinfectant advertised as lasting 30 days. Playground visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing. Playground facilities are at Northgate Park, 37767 Lake Drive.
Avon Lake
June 10 marked the reopening of playgrounds in this city as well. Mayor Greg Zilka stated during a June 8 City Council meeting that city workers would clean and sanitize playground equipment prior to the reopening and would clean that equipment mornings and afternoons. The city purchased backpack sprayers to help sanitize playground amenities. The city also reopened spray grounds at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center, 32850 Electric Blvd., and Overlook Park at Oakwood and Forest boulevards. Playgrounds are available at Miller Road Park, 33760 Lake Road, and Bleser Park, 32800 Electric Blvd.
North Ridgeville
June 10 was the opening day for the city’s playgrounds at such locations as South Central Park. North Ridgeville’s administration consulted with the state administration and local health officials in planning for reopening. The city urges visitors to wash their hands regularly and observe 6-foot social distancing. South Central Park is on Pop Schultz Lane near Avon Belden and Bainbridge roads.
Olmsted Falls
In a short email response, Mayor James Graven said his community will open in both its playgrounds and its splash pad June 15. He offered no further information. Go to East River Park, 7850 Lewis Road or Tyndall Falls Park, located at the end of Tyndall Falls Boulevard off Columbia Road.
Rocky River
City playgrounds opened June 10, according to Mary Ellen Umerley, assistant to Mayor Pamela Bobst. The recreation department will undertake a cleaning program at all parks but cannot ensure structures have been cleaned before or after individual use, Umerley said in an email. The city is encouraging hand washing and social distancing and asking anyone who doesn’t feel well to stay home. Visitors who use a picnic area or table are asked to wash down those amenities before and after use. The city’s website lists 10 parks with various facilities. Playgrounds are at the Bates Road Tot Lot, 711 Bates Road; Linden Park, 3600 Linden Road; and Martin Park, 3900 Kings Mill Run.
Sheffield Village
Playgrounds reopened as soon as allowed on June 10, Mayor John Hunter said. Equipment was cleaned and sterilized prior to use by the public, he said. Playground facilities are available at the French Creek Playground, 4951 French Creek Road.
Westlake
Playgrounds were ready to open June 10, Mayor Dennis Clough said, adding that employees will clean equipment and facilities as often as once an hour. Playground locations include Clague Park at Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard. A tot playground is in the Bradley Nature Park on Bradley Road north of Center Ridge Road, part of the Cleveland Metroparks Bradley Woods Reservation.
