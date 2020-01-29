AVON LAKE
Becky Abbott recently saw a man sitting in a parked car on her street in the upscale Westwinds Drive neighborhood. She didn’t recognize the car. A man inside was holding a cigarette out an open window.
It was during the day, but she was unable to see the license plate number because it was obstructed by a berm. She called police anyway.
“He had driven away by the time police got there,” she said. “I wonder if he saw me in the window watching him.”
Abbott, like many of her neighbors in the upscale neighborhood on the eastern edge of the city, said she is more vigilant about keeping an eye out for anything unusual because of three burglaries since September. She was part of an overflow crowd of about 100 people at a meeting Thursday at Avon Lake City Hall.
“We’re all talking about it,” she said.
Avon Lake police Chief Duane Streator, Detective Sgt. Reed Reikowski and Sgt. Ron Cantleberry addressed the group, giving tips to better secure their homes. They also answered questions about the recent burglaries, the first two of which occurred on Tradewinds Drive. Sara Hobbs, a four-year resident of The Westwinds, requested the meeting.
“We’re united,” Hobbs said. “When something like this happens to one person, we all feel it. We’re a pretty tight-knit community, and if we can get together and help in any way, we will. We were hearing a lot of conflicting information in the neighborhood about the burglaries, and we wanted to go straight to the source – the police – and share information.”
Reikowski pointed out that home burglaries have been dropping annually since at least since 2016, when police recorded 28. Last year, there were eight.
Police believe at least two of the Westwinds burglaries happened during the day when no one was at home.
“Know the rhythm of your neighborhood,” Reikowski said. “No one knows your neighborhood better than you and who should or shouldn’t be there. If you see someone that’s walking you don’t recognize, an unusual car on your street that you haven’t seen before, give us a call.”
He said a lot of people see something, but don’t call because they think they’re bothering the police.
“Believe me, you’re not bothering us,” he said. “It’s easier to prevent a crime than to solve one.”
Reikowski also said to be aware of “distraction” burglaries,” which have become a trend. For example, someone dressed as a utility repairman will say they are there to test the water quality or electricity because the neighborhood was having problems.
“Even if they have a van with a logo on it and a nametag on their uniform and something doesn’t seem right, give us a call,” Reikowski said. “These people like to get into your house and keep you occupied long enough to give someone else time to get inside, go to a location in your house and steal items that they can sell fast.”
Other advice:
Leave porch lights on at night.
Close your garage door at night or when you’re not home.
Don’t leave doors unlocked or windows open.
Don’t post information about vacations or being out of town on social media.
Lock car doors and don’t leave valuables or electronics in plain sight.
And, if you have firearms in the house, don’t advertise it with a sticker on your window. Some burglars have admitted to being drawn into a home because of them, Reikowski said.
Mayor Greg Zilka, Council President Martin O’Donnell, and council members David Kos and Jennifer Fenderbosch also attended the meeting.
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.