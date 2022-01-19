A Philadelphia man who police said shot an Oberlin man, reportedly in the midst of a drug deal, last summer in an Avon Lake condo will be returned to Ohio to face multiple charges.
A Lorain County grand jury indicted Eynique Patterson, 21, on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies.
Patterson is in a jail in Delaware on unrelated charges. He will face arraignment here after his out-of-state charges are resolved.
Lee Martin, 33, suffered unspecified injuries in the shooting. A friend drove him to the University Hospitals Avon Health Center following the shooting on June 4, Avon Lake Police Chief Vincent Molnar said.
The friend had Googled the nearest hospital and came up with the Avon facility, which is primarily a fitness center, Molnar said. Police did not release the name of the friend, who they said witnessed the shooting.
Avon EMTs were called to the health center and took Martin to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He was released June 13.
Martin’s friend initially reported that the shooting occurred at a beach or park, possibly in Avon Lake, according to an Avon Lake police news release. Subsequent police investigation revealed the incident occurred in Unit 3R at the Coachman’s Trail condominium complex, 216 Moore Road.
Molnar said he does not know what charges Patterson faces in Delaware. He declined to speculate about when Patterson might be back in Northeast Ohio.
“I would just be guessing,” he said.
Molnar added local officials were in contact with the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office and asked to disclose as few details as possible.
The investigation took about six months. Molnar said did not know what charges Patterson faces in Delaware. He declined to speculate when the suspect will be back in Northeast Ohio.
