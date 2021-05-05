AVON
Run, Children, Run
Police were called to Lowe’s on April 27 after someone saw juveniles loading a shopping cart into a truck. The truck could not be found.
My Father Was A Wanderer
A 19-year-old woman was found to be intoxicated after police received a report of someone wandering around the Village of Avon Apartments on April 28. She was charged with underage consumptions, obstructing justice and disorderly conduct. She was released to her father.
AVON LAKE
Ghost Riders in the Sky
Vandalism seemed to be a problem this week. Someone on April 18 drew images on park equipment at Oakwood Drive. Three names were written with it. The next day, images and graffiti were written inside and outside of a house under construction on South Port Drive.
Git Along Home, Cindy, Cindy
After police made a traffic stop in the parking lot of Giant Eagle on April 21, they found the driver was driving under suspension and had multiple active warrants. The 31-year-old Elyria woman was detained until Elyria police came to serve their summons.
BAY VILLAGE
Jimmy Crack Corn
Appearing to be under the influence when police stop him April 21 at about 1 a.m. on Clague Road, the 32-year-old Cleveland man failed field sobriety tests. His passenger, a 52-year-old Cleveland man, was cited for marijuana possession.
Little Brown Jug
Two days later, a 22-year-old Jamestown, NY, woman was stopped at almost 4 a.m. for a violation, and she appeared to be under the influence. After failing field sobriety tests, she tested at .180 for blood alcohol content, with the legal limit being .08. Her passenger appeared to be under the influence as well, and was released to a family member, while the woman is facing charges in Rocky River Municipal Court.
Early Morning Rain
Late night seemed to be in fashion as the next night at 2:16 a.m. found police checking out a parked car in the back of Bay Presbyterian Church. The three juveniles had their parents contacted and were advised about curfew laws.
99 Bottles Of Beer
Then, at 3:20 a.m. on the next day, police stopped a car on Lake Road. After failing field sobriety tests, the 32-year-old Westlake man tested at .197 blood alcohol content. He’s facing charges in Rocky River Municipal Court.
FAIRVIEW PARK
My hat Has Three Corners (German)
Someone broke into a pair of cars on Robinhood Avenue during the night of April 22. The only thing missing was a hat from one of the cards.
The Wheels On The Bus
On April 24, someone broke the window and damaged a door of a car on Lorain Road. Nothing was found that caused the damage.
NORTH OLMSTED
Jolly Bold Robber
Police stopped a truck on Interstate 480 after it met the description of a getaway vehicle after a shoplifter left Macy’s on April 21. The shoplifter grabbed $1,441 worth of clothing, then ran out the door to the truck. Pulling over the truck, police found a passenger matching the description of the shoplifter along with the clothing. Taking him to the Police Station, he was charged with a court date set on May 4. Before releasing him, police found he had 70 previous charges that included multiple drug possessions, burglary, multiple thefts, multiple robberies, multiple breaking and enterings and multiple gun charges.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Whiskey In A Jar
A traffic stop for a non-moving violation (yep, that’s right) led to an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The 33-year-old man was stopped on Avon Beldon Road.
ROCKY RIVER
I Heard A Faery Singing
Fed-Ex advised police on April 19 of a possible fraud of one of its customers. The elderly person was sending large amounts of money to a man in Nevada. Detectives are investigating.
Teach Your Children
Adults on Lake Road were reported to be fighting on April 23, and when police investigated, they found it was due to an argument about how to raise children. Really?
I Went To A Market
A 74-year-old Westlake man was charged with theft on April 24 when Giant Eagle reported he had left the building with $145 of groceries. The store, which had had previous problems with the same man, no longer welcomes him.
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE
Big Rock Candy Mountain
You ever seen one of those guys panhandling at the entrance or exit of the interstate? Well, don’t expect to see any here. On April 14, one was seen, and told to leave the city if he plans on panhandling.
WESTLAKE
Both Sides Now
A masked man broke into Madison Eye Care on April 24 at 3:19 a.m. Security cameras showed that he walked around, took some designer eyewear, and then left. Detectives are investigating.
All for Me Grog
Instead of getting a meal to go, a driver got a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated when they found the 28-year-old Painesville man passed out after crashing at McDonald's on April 30. He failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a blood alcohol test. He was also cited for driving under suspension.
The Juice of the Barley
Failing to keep on the road at a curve and plowing into a person's yard on May 1, a 23-year-old man said he was having car issues. One might be a nut loose behind the steering wheel since he had a blood alcohol level two times over the legal limit.
A tip of the hat to traditional -- and some new -- folk songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.