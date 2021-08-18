AVON
There Stands The Glass
Police pulled over a 36-year-old Barberton man on Interstate 90 on Aug. 9 after reports of a car being driven recklessly. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI), driving under suspension, a lane violation, and open container.
Amazed
A 33-year-old Lorain woman was arrested for theft after being stopped at Walmart on Aug. 8.
AVON LAKE
Green, Green Grass Of Home
After receiving a phone call about a suspicious youngster, police found the 11-year-old boy to have drug paraphernalia on Aug. 6. He was released to his parents and charged.
The Fightin Side Of Me
Police received a theft complaint on Aug. 8 at a Berkshire Road residence. Officers found that the victim had followed a man to his residence where a fight took place. After investigating, police arrested a 29-year old man for theft and menacing.
BAY VILLAGE
If You've Got The Money, I've Got The Time
A Lake Road resident reported Aug. 6 she had been scammed out of several thousand dollars. After receiving an email saying she had ordered items from Amazon that he had not ordered, she called the provided number. She was told to purchase gift cards and sent the activation numbers. The Bay Village Police Department reminds residents that no legitimate business/organization will request payment in the form of gift cards.
You're Still The One
Several unlocked cars were entered during the night of Aug. 6 in the area of Columbia and Lake Forest Roads. BVPD reminds residents to remove valuables from your cars and lock them.
Whiskey River
A 31-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Aug. 4 on Dover Center Road after a traffic stop. Officers suspected he had been drinking, and had the man take field sobriety tests, which he failed.
FAIRVIEW PARK
The Race Is On
On three separate occasions, police had to terminate pursuits for safety reasons. On Aug. 2, officers saw a stolen car on Lorain Road. It started speeding and made its way to Interstate 90 toward Cleveland. On August 3 on Lorain Road, a driver took off when police attempted to stop a car. After the short pursuit, officers believe they have a positive identification on the driver and will obtain a warrant. Police pulled over a speeder on Lorain Road, and the driver ran away on foot. The car was impounded, and the incident is being investigated.
Hello Darlin'
A Lorain Road business had an unwanted visitor on Aug. 3, as employees reported the woman was attempting to steal from the store. Police found the woman had a warrant and arrested her.
Friends In Low Places
Two employees of a Lorain Road business were having difficulties on Aug. 4 in the parking lot. Police found that the business would take care of the matter, but arrested one of the men when it was discovered he had a felony warrant out of New Jersey.
I Can't Stop Lovin' You
Words can hurt, but getting hit with a car really, really hurts. That's what a young ex-Romeo found out Aug. 7. After he told his ex- Juliet that she smelled, ex-Romeo was struck by her car in a parking lot at West 204th Street and Lorain Road. She was arrested on felonious assault charges.
Strawberry Wine
Police responded to an Aug. 8 report of a woman lying face down in the grass on Lorain Road. When they arrived, she was face up. And found to be highly intoxicated. She was cited for disorderly conduct and released to a sober family member.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Take Me Home, Country Roads
A car was pulled over during the night of Aug. 7 as it traveled down Highway 20 without its lights. And the driver was cited for that infraction along with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was transported to the North Ridgeville Police Department.
ROCKY RIVER
Act Naturally
Officers were told of someone hiding new tools in the wooded area behind Pinzone Towers on Aug. 3. Police found a boxed drill and returned it to Home Depot. They were told the man had returned. After searching for 45 minutes, they were unable to locate the man.
Desperados Waiting for a Train
There was a report on Aug. 3 that someone was throwing rocks near the railroad bridge that caused damage to two cars. No one could describe the people. People searched but unable to find the rock throwers.
I Walk The Line
At least one car was stolen from the parking lot at River Automotive on Aug. 8. Someone broke into the business to steal the keys. Detectives are investigating.
Your Cheatin’ Heart
Recreation department personnel reported Aug. 4 the theft of the basketball rim from Tri-City Park. The theft took place the previous week. Detectives are investigating.
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE
Desperado
Was this planned or not? We'll never know but a neighbor reported Aug. 2 that a person on Middlebury Court was holding a garage sale with an expired permit. The potential rule breaker said she'd get a new permit.
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Police received reports Aug. 2 of a truck driving very slowly on East River Road. After finding the truck, they decided it was driving slowly because of the heavy load it was hauling.
WESTLAKE
Mama, He’s Crazy
Police stopped a car on Interstate 90 on Aug. 6 for an equipment failure but got much more. Officers found the 21-year-old Cleveland driver did not have a license and had a warrant for another driving offense. He also had two loaded handguns with magazines that had a 50-round capacity, plus suspected marijuana and a scale. After being arrested, he is facing possible charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia after it is presented to the county grand jury.
It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels
The next night, police stopped a car on Columbia Road for an equipment violation, and found the driver didn’t have a license. Signs of drug use were noted, along with a bullet-proof vest in the back seat. Searching the car, officers found the driver and his passenger also had a loaded handgun, suspected narcotics, marijuana, and a scale. The driver also had several warrants from Cleveland for assault with a handgun. They were arrested and are facing charges once it is presented to the grand jury.
He stopped Loving Her Today
A man reported on Aug. 10 that he fell for a Romance Scam. He met a woman online, who eventually “fell in love with him,” but seemed to be interested in his money. After sending her several thousand dollars and being told it was a scam by his bank, family, and friends, the man figured out it was a scam.
King Of The Road
A 19-year-old wrecked on Interstate 90 at almost 2 a.m. on Aug. 12 when he ran into the concrete center median. He admitted drinking something other than lemonade at a baseball game. The Painesville resident was charged with OVI, underage consumption and failure to control.
