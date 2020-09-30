AVON
Uncommon Grounds
It was a rude awakening. Coffee, the morning beverage that many people need desperately each morning can be used as a sign of, well, something. A 34-year-old Shaker Heights woman discovered that on Sept. 20 at the Get Go. After parking her car at pump 13 — perhaps that was unlucky — she went inside. When she returned, she discovered coffee poured on the rear of her car.
Driving with the Devil
Police attempted to stop a car traveling at high speed on Interstate 90 as it sped by the exit for Hwy. 83. But the driver would not stop as requested by the obvious flashing lights. In fact, the car did not stop until it reached Elyria, where the driver was arrested for failure to comply, operating a vehicle while impaired, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
AVON LAKE
The Complete Book of Running
A woman was running on Avon Belden Road on Sept. 12 when she was approached by a very angry dog that obviously had something against runners. The runner did not sustain any injuries, while the dog's owner was cited for animal at large.
BAY VILLAGE
Rascal
There was a problem with an intruder at the Rose Hill Museum on Lake Road on Sept. 18. A raccoon was under the deck of the north side of the museum. Not only that, but the raccoon appeared to be sick. Eliminating the raccoon with a bullet would be impossible because construction workers were below the location. The caller was advised to contract animal control to trap it.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The flames were something that weren't normal for someone in the neighborhood, especially flames from a bonfire in a front yard on Walker Road. On Sept. 19, a 1:36 a.m. call was made by a resident concerned about it. However, when police investigated no fires were observed in any yard.
Once Upon a Potty
A popular sport for kids living in the country is cow tipping, where you sneak up on a sleeping cow and push it over. A group of youngsters were possible testing this tipping hazard. As a man was walking through the parking lot at Bay High School on Sept. 19, he overheard a group talking about the activity. But it wasn't about cows. Or any sleeping animal, for that matter. The group was talking about tipping the port-a-potties at the construction site. Police found no tipped conveniences. It might have been some bull.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Catch Me If You Can
Craigslist has been used by some for illegal activity for the past few years. Unfortunately, a resident found this out on Sept. 15 regarding a rental property. Wanting to find a house to rent, the victim paid an application fee and two partial deposits. The victim got suspicious when the renters would not show the property, causing the owners — who were not renting their homes —to be contacted. Police are investigating.
House Arrest
A juvenile decided to do some shopping at Famous Footwear on Sept. 16. Well, not really shopping, but shoplifting. An employee got his tag number as he departed, and police paid a visit to his North Olmsted home. He answered the door, and his father had to be called. After talking with his father, the juvenile admitted to taking the shoes.
Insatiable
How much is enough? Is it just an opinion? That seemed to be the question when police came to the Clark gas station on Sept. 19 after a report of a male acting crazy. When asked if he had been drinking, the man said he had, but “not enough.” He was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He might be facing drug charges as well because he had possible “magic mushrooms.”
Uncommon History of Common Things
A car was broken into on Sept. 19 at a Lorain Road apartment complex. Why is this big news when it's happening everywhere? Well, the owner said the car was locked. Most are unlocked, like the other two that had been entered that night. Police found no signs of forced entry by the Houdini-like criminal. They continue to look for him or her.
NORTH OLMSTED
Of Mice and Men
The next time you plan to travel with a person with a warrant out for them, you might want to consider not breaking any laws. On Sept. 19, a car was stopped for speeding on Country Club Boulevard. When checking the information on the driver and passenger, it was discovered a male passenger in the car had an active warrant in Lakewood. Police then searched the car, finding the passenger’s hypodermic needle and spoon. He was charged with drug abuse instruments and had a previous charge of the same, then transferred to Lakewood. The femail driver was charged with speeding.
The Ghosts of NASCAR
Normally a high-speed chase would be interesting and exciting, but on Sept. 14, police were involved in anything but a high-speed encounter at the beginning. After Walmart reported a shoplifter leaving in an SUV with $842 of unpaid items, police followed the car as it traveled on Country Club Boulevard at about 10 to 15 MPH. Finally stopping, a male passenger exited and started to make a run, er, walk for it. He was detained, but the SUV took off. After the walker was put in the back of the police car, he shouted, “I can't breathe.” He was transferred to UH St. John Medical Center and later charged with petty theft. Police caught up with the driver, who was arrested for failure to comply.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Prince of Thieves
A 69-year-old woman thought she was getting some bargains at the Giant Eagle. However, the store disagreed, calling the police. The woman was arrested for theft.
ROCKY RIVER
The Art of Thinking Clearly
Reports of thefts from cars continued on Sept. 16 with two on East Asplin Drive and one on Tonawanda Drive. Meanwhile, on Sept. 20, a Shoreland Drive resident found their son's car had been entered. Although nothing of value was taken, a bullet was found in the center console that did not belong to them.
Old Yeller
I like dogs, but I don't like dogs that bite. And I don't like bully dogs that bite other dogs. On Sept. 14, a woman was walking her dog on Kenwood Drive, when a dog bit her dog. The woman said this was the first time it had happened. Animal Control cited the owner of the biter for an animal not-under-control.
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE
Walking Disaster
Speedway is a good place to get gas and snacks. On Sept. 14, it was a place to witness criminal activity. A couple began arguing, which evolved into a fight in which the woman was knocked to the ground. When witnesses intervened, the manly man pulled a pistol, causing them to back off. Police went to a house on Oakwood Drive where an intoxicated fellow began arguing with them. He was detained and found to have a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber. Although he has a concealed carry permit, being drunk while having a loaded weapon is a no-no. All the while, the cheerful guy threatened the police and used language that would embarrass a soldier. But not a Marine.
East of Eden
I have something in common with a guy in Sheffield: We've never bought a ribeye steak from Gordon Food Service. The difference is I've never been in the store, while he was on Sept. 14 and left with the steaks. The manager watched him hide the steaks in his clothes and leave in a Saturn. When police stopped the car, the steaks (valued at $364.13 tax included) were in the backseat. The non-paying shopper is being charged with petty theft, while the drivers of the non-getaway car were cited for driving with a non-compliance suspension.
WESTLAKE
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Officers just thought the story given by some visitors from Idaho didn't sound right. Stopping them for a violation at the Holiday Inn on Clemens Road on Sept. 11, police just thought the story of the four coming from Idaho to take pictures just seemed strange. It was too strange. A search found two kilos (about 2.2 pounds for those metric-system impaired) of cocaine. The 52-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged with drug trafficking and endangering a 14 year old, while the 32-year-old San Fernado, California, and a 41-year-old Mexican national were charged with drug trafficking.
Getting Caught
A 19-year-old East Cleveland woman likes Honda Accords. When she or a friend visited on Sept. 22, they liked Accords so much, they decided to steal the one at a home on Meadow Lane. But there was a problem: No keys. That was solved by breaking into the home and stealing a purse. Paperwork belonging to the real owner was found in East Cleveland, along with the non-owner. The woman was charged with receiving stolen property, and her case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Investigators are working to find the others involved.
Dancing in the Dark
Some people just don't have the light to ever come on in the attic. On Sept. 24, officers were busy working a two-car collision at the intersection of Columbia and Detroit roads. A driver pulled up and offered to help. The big problem was he was sloppy drunk. The 54-year-old Cleveland resident was found to be 3 ½ times over the legal limit. He was charged with his fifth operating a vehicle while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.