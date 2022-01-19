AVON
Pac Man Fever
A video game worth $195 was reported stolen from a Detroit Road business on Jan. 10.
Deja Vu I
It’s not a blotter unless there’s some shoplifting at Walmart. On Jan.8, two people decided to try their luck. They lost. A 56-year-old Elyria man tried to leave with $220 of merchandise, while a 37-year-old Lorain woman tried to depart with $195 worth of items.
AVON LAKE
Coward Of The County
Some vandals struck in early January in separate incidents. On Jan. 3, damage to some vehicles at a Community Drive business was believed to have been done by former employees. A report was generated. On Jan. 5, three vehicles had the tires punctured on a Creekside Drive residence. A report was completed.
Mother And Child Reunion
Drunks were causing problems in two businesses recently. On Jan. 6, a 34-year-old Elyria man, described by police as belligerent, was refusing to leave a Walker Road bar. Once outside, he became ill and was transported to Avon Cleveland Clinic. He was charged with disorderly conduct intoxication. The Big M Pizza had an intoxicated 23-year-old man who couldn’t pay his bill. After the young man was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, his mom was called to pay his debt and drive him home.
BAY VILLAGE
Both Sides Now
Police were invited by a 911 call to both sides of an argument on Jan. 10. A GrubHub worker was at Martin’s Deli to pick up an order, but the deli doesn’t do phone orders. An argument started, and both called the police. GrubHub was advised to take the establishment off its app.
Short People
A man, described as very short, showed up at a Huntmere Drive home on Jan. 10 and said he was there for a program for which the resident had enrolled. He tried to push his way in, and the resident said he would meet with the man at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!
A dispatcher was harassed by an apparent frequent caller on Jan. 5 when the man went on a rampage about police ruining people’s lives by forcing them out of their homes when they can’t pay their mortgage because of the pandemic. You really can’t blame the dispatcher for hanging up.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours
An employee from Kurtz brothers called on Jan. 6 about a report of firewood not being delivered. Police checked their files and found a load had been delivered to a different residence that had a similar address.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Stay A While
A former employee must have really liked Lawn Village Apartments so much that he was found staying in a vacant apartment on Jan. 3. Police charged the 56-year-old Fairview Park man with criminal trespass.
Two Of Us
Two suspects were identified after they went through an unlocked car on Lorain Road on Jan. 3. A flashlight had been taken from the vehicle, and the steering column had been damaged, but the car was in working order. The investigation has been forwarded to the prosecutor.
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
A resident on West 222nd Street got a surprise, when she came home to find a female relative and her boyfriend in her home without permission on Jan. 3. The pair left through a window, and officers found the 19-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man later at the Motel 6.
Grits Ain’t Groceries
Police received a report of a theft at Giant Eagle on Jan. 7, then quickly stopped the chase on Lorain Road after it entered the city of Cleveland. Members of the Cleveland Police Department soon stopped and arrested the driver. And, yes, the car was stolen too.
Mustang Sally
A 45-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle after stealing a car on Jan. 8 after an employee of Chipotle on Center Ridge Road left it unlocked to warm up.
NORTH OLMSTED
What A Fool Believes
Police received a call that someone had left Giant Eagle on Jan. 3 without paying for a bag of groceries, and then he came back for a second load. Officers found him in the parking lot, and discovered he had just swallowed heroin in order not to get caught with it. His driver, who said he had given him a ride as a favor for the thief’s grandmother, was released, but the greedy one was charged for taking just 10 items worth a total of $525.
You’ll Never Walk Alone
Walmart alerted the police when a known shoplifter entered the store on Jan. 5. The clever fellow stacked several items together, then scanned just the bottom one. The problem was that he did it in front of officers. He was charged with theft.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Bus Stop
A 25-year-old woman was cited for passing a stopped school bus on Dec. 14 on Bainbridge Road.
It’s Three O’Clock In The Morning
An officer decided that a car parked at 3 a.m. on Jan.4 at Walgreens probably wasn’t doing some shopping, and he found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was cited for OVI.
ROCKY RIVER
Hard Workin’ Man
People were concerned on Jan. 3 when two men entered a Lake Road condo and stayed in the lobby. It turned out they were contractors waiting for a resident.
I Want You
A 56-year-old Euclid man left Giant Eagle with a shopping cart filled with $480 worth of items that he didn’t bother to purchase. Police found him, and it turned out he also was wanted by several other agencies. He was cited for theft and criminal trespass.
Deja Vu II
A person on Beechnut Lane left their car unlocked and the key fob inside on Jan. 4. As a result, the car was missing.
Positively Fourth Street
Some angry folks were noted: On Jan. 5, a man upset with the amount of change he received broke a glass bottle of coffee on the outside of a Center Ridge Road gas station. He is no longer welcome to shop there. Three days later, a Detroit Road restaurant reported that a man was yelling and throwing glasses. He was located near Wooster Road and the 65-year-old resident was advised that he too was not welcome at the establishment.
WESTLAKE
Bad Driver
A concerned citizen alerted police to a possible drunk driver on Jan. 7 after watching the car swerving all over Bradley Road. Officers found the driver, who, of course, denied drinking, in the parking lot of the Promenade. After failing the field sobriety test, the 54-year-old Bay Village man was arrested for OVI.
Deja Vu III
After leaving her vehicle unlocked, a woman reported someone stole her MacBook Pro outside the Market District on Jan. 8.
Blue Motel Room
Officers watched someone take off a license plate in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Jan. 10 then enter one of the rooms. After officers went to the room, one of the occupants admitted to finding it in Norwalk. Officers in Norwalk said the plate was not reported stolen, so it was taken into property. One of the occupants, a 40-year-old Lorain man, was found to have an aggravated robbery warrant from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested.
Big Shot
Avon police contacted the Westlake Police Department on Jan. 14 about a car on Interstate 90 in which the driver was waving a gun. After stopping the car, officers found the 24-year-old Cleveland man had a loaded semi-automatic and he said he had moved it from his waistband to the passenger seat. He did not have a concealed-carry permit, and the pistol was taken as evidence. The case will be presented to a county grand jury to consider charges of improper handling and carrying a concealed weapon.
