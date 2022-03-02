AVON
AVON LAKE
BAY VILLAGE
Drive My Car
Police received a report on Feb. 19 from the Avon Lake Police Department that a car was eastbound on Lake Road after driving off from a stop. The car crashed at Lake and Bradley roads. Police took the driver and passenger into custody.
FAIRVIEW PARK
Fool On A Hill
A visitor from Cleveland decided to drive like a fool at 1:50 a.m. On Feb. 17, police watched him make a u-turn on Lorain Road and then speed toward his motherland. Police wisely gave up pursuit, but from information gained from his tag, the driver was identified and a charge of failure to comply and a third-degree felony will be considered by a grand jury.
Come Together
A parked car was on Westwood Road on Feb. 17, minding its own business when a 31-year-old Lakewood woman decided to plow into it. She, herself, was plowed and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as well as several other citations.
I’m Only Sleeping
Police found a man sleeping in his car at the exit ramp of Interstate 480 at Clague Road about 6 a.m. on Feb. 19. OK, he wasn’t sleeping. He had passed out. The open bottle of tequila was a big hint. The 45-year-old Pittsburgh man had a breath alcohol content of .169, more than twice the legal limit of .08.
If I Needed Someone
Drunk Week in town ended when a 48-year-old male resident provided the finale. Two guys were moving a television into an apartment at Fairview Village Apartments, when the man decided to take the set from them. He then followed them into the apartment, pushing down one of them. He was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated, attempted robbery, aggravated burglary and assault.
NORTH OLMSTED
Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby
Walmart is a great place for good prices, but that’s not enough for some people. On Feb. 12, a couple decided to steal 26 items worth $93. Then on Valentine’s Day, a guy placed $726 worth of items in his cart and tried to leave without paying. Four days later, another couple tried to do the ole “don’t-scan-but-bag trick for 10 items worth $118. All were charged with theft.
You Can’t Do That
OVIs were also in fashion. A driver, who blew a breath-alcohol content of .157 (almost twice the legal limit of .08) was stopped on Clague Road about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 13. Two days later at 4:24 a.m., a passed-out man was sitting at the stop sign at the intersection of Columbia Road and Palm Drive. After police woke him, he tried to drive off, swerving all over the road. Both were charged with OVI.
Run For Your Life
And then there was the big Drug Mart bicycle caper. A guy on Feb. 15 tried to make his getaway on a bike after stealing 23 items worth $293. He did get out of the parking lot before being stopped on Columbia Road.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
ROCKY RIVER
WESTLAKE
Not A Second Time
A 50-year-old Rocky River woman decided it would be OK if she drove with a suspended license while drunk on Feb. 11. Well, it wasn’t. She plowed into another car – luckily, no one was hurt – at Detroit and Columbia roads. After failing field sobriety testing, she had a breath-alcohol content more than 2½ times over the legal limit of .08. By the way, her suspended license was due to a 2019 OVI.
Help
People were complaining about a fight taking place at the Super 8 Motel on Feb. 12, but when police arrived, they found it was just an argument. But that’s not all they found. It turned out a 40-year-old Garfield Heights man had warrants from numerous agencies including North Olmsted, Warrensville Heights, Independence and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody.
You Never Give Me Your Money
Someone fell for a scam on Feb. 16 when they were told to buy gift cards from someone claiming to be from Amazon security. Unfortunately, the victim lost the amount of the gift cards.
Golden Slumbers
A passed-out driver was found behind a closed business at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 20. The 60-year-old Rocky River man said he worked at the Canterbury Road business, but could not say what he did at the business or why he was there at that hour. He failed field sobriety tests and then was found to have a breath-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit of .08.
